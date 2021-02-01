Children's book grant expands reading access

A flood of 17,000 new children’s books will be making their way into the hands of kids in and around Flagstaff after several organizations received a grant last month.
The Molina Foundation awarded the book grant as part of its Book Buddies 2020 program to promote reading and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This collaboration between The Literacy Center, the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, and LAUNCH Flagstaff is a wonderful opportunity to give Flagstaff residents access to literacy materials that can help enrich their literacy efforts at home. During this trying time, we are grateful we can bring some level of joy and support to the community," said Dianna Sanchez, Executive Director of The Literacy Center.
The grant comes in part as a result of the the partnership between LAUNCH Flagstaff and Read On Arizona, according to a media release. The grant will assist efforts to provide resources to help children, parents and caregivers throughout Arizona create word-filled homes through reading and learning together.
"We want to get books into Flagstaff area homes that are disproportionately impacted by the effects of isolation, economic hardship and remote school learning produced by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Paul Kulpinski, Partnership Director of LAUNCH Flagstaff.
Staff from the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library and the Literacy Center are coordinating with several Flagstaff area agencies and schools to help deliver these books to the children in their networks over the coming weeks. While the public library branches remain closed due to the pandemic, patrons can also access regular library materials through several services provided at both the Downtown Flagstaff Library and the East Flagstaff Community Library.
• Curbside holds and print pickup services through the library catalog (flagstaffpubliclibrary.org) or by calling 928-213-2330.
• Downtown pick-up times: Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
• East Flagstaff pick-up times: Monday and Wednesday between 2 and 6 p.m.; or Friday and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Book selection recommendations from the librarians
• Library Adult Reference Staff provide a book bundle of six titles based on the genre of your choice. Call 928-213-2331 Monday – Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for more information
• Library Youth Services Staff choose up to 30 books based on children’s reading level and interests. Call 928-213-2381 for more information. Downtown Library Only
• Eastside Library Staff have book bundles for all ages with a variety of themes to choose from. Call 928-212-2348 for more information
• Virtual Events. View the calendar at flagstaffpubliclibrary.org to explore online programs for all ages.
• With your library card, you also have access to digitial ebooks, audiobooks, movies, television, music, comics and magazines through Libby, Hoopla and RBDigital. See flagstaffpubliclibrary.org to learn how.