Children's book grant expands reading access

A flood of 17,000 new children’s books will be making their way into the hands of kids in and around Flagstaff after several organizations received a grant last month.

The Molina Foundation awarded the book grant as part of its Book Buddies 2020 program to promote reading and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This collaboration between The Literacy Center, the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, and LAUNCH Flagstaff is a wonderful opportunity to give Flagstaff residents access to literacy materials that can help enrich their literacy efforts at home. During this trying time, we are grateful we can bring some level of joy and support to the community," said Dianna Sanchez, Executive Director of The Literacy Center.

The grant comes in part as a result of the the partnership between LAUNCH Flagstaff and Read On Arizona, according to a media release. The grant will assist efforts to provide resources to help children, parents and caregivers throughout Arizona create word-filled homes through reading and learning together.

"We want to get books into Flagstaff area homes that are disproportionately impacted by the effects of isolation, economic hardship and remote school learning produced by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Paul Kulpinski, Partnership Director of LAUNCH Flagstaff.