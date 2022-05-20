Children’s safety a concern for new roundabout design

Children could be negatively impacted by the design of a new roundabout intersection at Fourth Street and Lockett Road, some Flagstaff community members say.

The roundabout is a city-approved improvement project currently in the property acquisition phase of development, but given its proximity to several schools and heavy pedestrian use of the intersection, concerned community members have requested that the roundabout design be further evaluated.

Flagstaff City Council, in response to those concerns, has agendized a design discussion for the May 31 regular work sessions.

Designs for the roundabout, which is a $2 million Highway Safety Improvement Project funded primarily through federal grants, were presented to Council over a year ago. At that time commuters expressed concerns over the complexity of the two-lane, non-circular design as well as the necessary property acquisition that would displace a family home on the corner of the intersection. Nonetheless, the roundabout was deemed important for reducing the high frequency of vehicle collisions at the intersection and improving the intersection for cyclists and pedestrians. The project continued to move through the design phase.

Now in the property acquisition phase, community members restated concerns over the roundabout design during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“We realize the ship has left the dock,” said Cindy Roe, executive director of the Pine Forest Charter School on the corner of the existing intersection. “But I would like Council to consider: is there enough data from the pedestrian traffic study regarding children?”

The Pine Forest School has about 200 kids ages 3 to 14 in attendance and is one of four schools near the intersection along with Mount Elden Middle School, Puente de Hozho, and the Flagstaff Cooperative Preschool. The East Flagstaff Community Library is also situated on the existing intersection.

Roe stated that she sees more than 20 children using the existing intersection each day, and while not perfect, she’s not convinced the new roundabout design will be any easier for children to navigate.

“Children developmentally may or may not be able to cognate how they are crossing the crosswalk,” Roe said. “And we don’t have funds to put crossing guards out there.”

Johanna Payton, a teacher at the Pine Forest School, is more concerned with the school’s loss of property. In the current design, the intersection will encroach on the boundaries of the schoolyard and require the removal of multiple old-growth trees.

“Our schoolyard is our primary classroom,” said Payton, adding that the trees have educational, historical and ecological value. “They are priceless, and no amount of money we get for the property will ever bring them back. They might not even be able to grow back with current climate change conditions.”

Payton said the loss of these trees as well as the act of bringing the road closer to the school buildings would enact a mental and emotional toll on the schoolchildren.

“[Council] has a duty to be stewards for the 200 children at our school,” she said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, it was determined 6-1 — only Councilmember Adam Shimoni voted nay — that Council would move ahead with a first read of the ordinance that would authorize property acquisition for the roundabout project.

Outside of Tuesday’s city council meeting, other community members voiced similar concerns.

“I am all for roundabouts to help traffic flow in Flagstaff,” said Rhea Stevenson. “But this particular intersection has a lot of student, family and child crossing.”

Stevenson is concerned that the dynamics of the two-lane roundabout will not slow traffic enough to make the crosswalks safe.

“There needs to be a lot of consideration for the kids crossing that intersection," Stevenson added.

In a letter to city council, Bianca Aiken, who intends to send her children to Mount Elden Middle School, wrote that in an intersection known for its high flow of children and pedestrian traffic, “pedestrian and bike safety should be held to a higher degree of consideration than traffic flow efficiency.” Aiken urged Council to pause the project, collect and share evidence based data that demonstrates heightened safety for intersection users.

She also queried why she hadn’t heard about the project until Tuesday.

“I am asking that the city work harder to do community outreach to determine that major projects like this are aligned with those who will be directly impacted,” Aiken wrote.

Thea Karlin, who intends to run as a write-in candidate in the upcoming city council elections, echoed Aiken’s concerns.

“I feel that the timing of this project and the pandemic has been unfortunate for both the amazing teams working hard on this project and the Flagstaff citizens impacted by it,” Karlin wrote. “I feel with more education on the process — or awareness of the information being available — the members of the public who are concerned for safety, and rightly so, would feel more at ease.”

A second reading and adoption of the ordinance is scheduled for the Council meeting on June 7. Meanwhile, Shimoni intends to host a virtual town hall on the subject prior to May 31.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

