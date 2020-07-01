Children’s Health Center relocation postponed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern Arizona Healthcare has postponed the relocation of the Children’s Health Center clinic to allow all services to operate out of the new location, 5130 N. Highway 89, starting on the same date.

Starting Monday, Aug. 31, all outpatient services will open at the new location. The Center provides specialty pediatric medical care including audiology; cardiology; developmental pediatrics; endocrinology; ears, nose and throat; newborn feeding program; gastroenterology; NICU follow-ups; neurology; orthopedics; pediatric wellness; plastic surgery; physical, occupational and speech therapy; urology; and weight management.

The new location will increase the number of exam rooms and offer specialized physical, speech and occupational therapy gym space and an adaptive playground.

For more information, please visit NAHealth.com/new-CHC or call 928-773-2054.

