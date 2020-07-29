Child care centers carry on during COVID-19, with changes

“We’re really making it as normal as possible for the kids that do come — a learning environment where they don’t have the stress,” Johndrow said.

Back to school

As local schools have delayed the return to in-person classes until at least October, these child care centers are expecting some changes in their services, including more support for kindergartners.

Foresight will have its largest kindergarten class in over a decade, with eight currently registered to continue in the program into their kindergarten year as they wait for schools to reopen. Each year, Foresight usually has only about one or two such students.

“Of all the parents we spoke with, no one’s going to do kindergarten virtually because it doesn’t make sense,” Frost said, referring to the social-emotional components of a typical kindergarten class.

Hart said Head Heart Hands will be sending out a survey to families to see if it, similarly, should take in school-aged children to support working families, while Pinecone Preschool is looking at creating an even larger, enrichment program for its existing families’ school-aged children, likely in kindergarten through fourth grade, to support them as they complete distance learning through their normal school.

“We definitely want to be there for the families that need us to help them in that area,” Johndrow said.

