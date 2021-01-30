Cheryl Mango-Paget appointed Coconino County Superintendent of Schools

After the sudden resignation of Superintendent of Schools Tommy Lewis last week, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to appoint Associate Superintendent Cheryl Mango-Paget to the position, effective immediately.
Mango-Paget, who has worked in the Office of the Superintendent of Schools for a decade, will hold the position through Dec. 31, 2022. The superintendent role will be back on the ballot in the November 2022 general election.
“I look forward to working with everyone and I think together we can do great things for our families here in Coconino County,” Mango-Paget said Thursday after the board approved her appointment.
In addition to her role as associate superintendent, Mango-Paget has served as the office’s Director of Innovation and Development Division. According to her biography on the county website, during her time with the county, she has led successful Mathematics and Science Projects, Title III, Arizona Community Foundation, STEM and literacy grants totaling over $10 million. She has received National Public Service awards in 2015 and 2017.
“I’m honored to serve Coconino County as the Superintendent of Schools,” Mango-Paget said in a statement Thursday evening. “Education is my passion and I look forward to continuing to improve the educational outcomes for our students and training for our teachers. Our future is built on the success we have educating the children and young adults of our county.”
Before her time in Coconino County, Mango-Paget spent 20 years in Indianapolis, where she taught elementary school, served as a building level administrator and district Master Teacher, and taught graduate classes at Marian University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education at Indiana University and master’s in Curriculum and Instruction as well as an Education Specialist degree from Indiana University’s Purdue University of Indianapolis.
Lewis resigned as Superintendent of Schools last week, citing personal reasons. In a brief, handwritten letter of resignation addressed to Board of Supervisors Chairman Matt Ryan, Lewis said simply that he enjoyed working with Coconino County.
Although the board could have opened the position for applications, the supervisors expressed a desire to consider Mango-Paget, the only internal candidate, to expedite the process and provide consistency during the pandemic. They convened in executive session for just over an hour Thursday to interview Mango-Paget and discuss the appointment.
“The Superintendent’s knowledge and experience, and her passion for serving our children and community are evident,” Ryan said in a statement. “In light of the challenges facing Coconino County due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board recognizes the need for leadership and continuity in the Office of the Superintendent. We are grateful to have a leader such as Superintendent Mango-Paget to guide this team into a bright future.”
Chief Deputy of the Coconino County Education Service Agency Tina Wells has been acting as the superintendent since Lewis’ resignation, but she will be retiring in March, Deputy County Manager Joanne Keene said Thursday to the supervisors, noting that the hiring process would likely not overlap with Wells’ remaining time in office.
Mango-Paget also met all the qualifications for the position, including being both of the same political party as Lewis and certified to teach in Arizona.
Lewis similarly took the superintendent position in late 2019 following a resignation, when Risha VanderWey, who had held the role for five years, left to accept a position as the Superintendent of the Tuba City Unified School District. Before assuming the role, Lewis was the Navajo Nation Department of Dine’ Education’s Superintendent of Schools. He was voted into the Coconino position for a full term in the November 2020 general election and was sworn in this month, just two weeks before his resignation.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.