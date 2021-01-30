Cheryl Mango-Paget appointed Coconino County Superintendent of Schools

After the sudden resignation of Superintendent of Schools Tommy Lewis last week, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to appoint Associate Superintendent Cheryl Mango-Paget to the position, effective immediately.

Mango-Paget, who has worked in the Office of the Superintendent of Schools for a decade, will hold the position through Dec. 31, 2022. The superintendent role will be back on the ballot in the November 2022 general election.

“I look forward to working with everyone and I think together we can do great things for our families here in Coconino County,” Mango-Paget said Thursday after the board approved her appointment.

In addition to her role as associate superintendent, Mango-Paget has served as the office’s Director of Innovation and Development Division. According to her biography on the county website, during her time with the county, she has led successful Mathematics and Science Projects, Title III, Arizona Community Foundation, STEM and literacy grants totaling over $10 million. She has received National Public Service awards in 2015 and 2017.