Cheryl Blume selected as Flagstaff's 2020 Female Citizen of the Year

At the time, she said the state’s school tax credit program was well known, in which residents can donate money to schools and receive a tax credit in return. But the same program for local nonprofits was essentially unused by residents.

But organizing all the nonprofits in Flagstaff to get on board, and then getting the public to join in, was easier said than done, Blume said, especially for cash-strapped organizations.

She added that they went to nonprofits asking for help funding the project and promised that it would pay off.

“You asked each one of those organizations, ‘So how much money do you have to spend on this? Do you have $500?’ And they were like, ‘I barely have $50, are you kidding?’ So when we pooled all of our money together, then we could leverage the money,” Blume said. “And that's how we ended up doing it. And now together, we can get on one of the radio channels and do an interview, explain to people how it works.”

But educating the public about anything to do with the intricacies of taxes was an uphill battle, Blume said.

An individual can donate up to $400 to qualified charitable organizations and receive a credit for the same amount on their taxes.