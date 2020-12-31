Cheryl Blume selected as Flagstaff's 2020 Female Citizen of the Year

The news that Cheryl Blume was chosen as Flagstaff’s 2020 Female Citizen of the Year came as a surprise to no one -- except for Blume herself.
Throughout her years in Flagstaff, Blume has consistently worked and volunteered to better the community, an effort that has continued to this day.
But in the face of those efforts, Blume is modest. She says that may be because it was simply how she was raised.
Growing up in Monticello, Illinois, Blume said, both her parents emphasized volunteer service as something one should always be involved in.
“My family never really thought you were doing this for an award or anything. It was just kind of because this is what you do to make your community thrive and healthy and grow. And that's what you're supposed to be doing,” Blume said. “It was kind of an expectation.”
That expectation continued even when she moved to Flagstaff in the early 1980s.
Blume recalled she was still unpacking boxes when she got a phone call from her father wondering what community service work she could get involved with.
“He said, ‘So I've gotten the newspaper from your town and there's a lot of different places you should go.’ And I said, ‘Dad, you know, I just moved here. I haven't even unpacked yet. I don't even know what's here,’” Blume said.
He suggested that almost every community had a chapter of the American Red Cross and that could be a good place to start.
Once she was involved with one local organization, Blume said, it was almost impossible not to find herself volunteering to assist other groups.
One of those was Big Brothers Big Sisters, which pairs at-risk kids with an older mentor. Blume said she began working on the organization’s board and before she knew it, she and her husband had taken on a “little sister” of their own.
“Believe me, she did twice as much stuff for me as I did for her,” Blume said of her little sister Mackenzie. “I would say, ‘So what do you want to do this weekend?’ And she would say, ‘I need you to teach me how to do cartwheels.’ Like, how am I going to do that without medication?”
Tax Credit Coalition
As part of the Flagstaff Leadership Program, Blume also helped lead the effort to create the Flagstaff Tax Credit Coalition, finding new and improved ways to discover funding for local nonprofit organizations.
The project brought together numerous nonprofits not only to simplify the way residents could make donations, but more importantly to help get the word out on tax credits that residents could receive if they donated to qualified charitable organizations, Blume said.
At the time, she said the state’s school tax credit program was well known, in which residents can donate money to schools and receive a tax credit in return. But the same program for local nonprofits was essentially unused by residents.
But organizing all the nonprofits in Flagstaff to get on board, and then getting the public to join in, was easier said than done, Blume said, especially for cash-strapped organizations.
She added that they went to nonprofits asking for help funding the project and promised that it would pay off.
“You asked each one of those organizations, ‘So how much money do you have to spend on this? Do you have $500?’ And they were like, ‘I barely have $50, are you kidding?’ So when we pooled all of our money together, then we could leverage the money,” Blume said. “And that's how we ended up doing it. And now together, we can get on one of the radio channels and do an interview, explain to people how it works.”
But educating the public about anything to do with the intricacies of taxes was an uphill battle, Blume said.
An individual can donate up to $400 to qualified charitable organizations and receive a credit for the same amount on their taxes.
As she was working on the project, Blume said, she had colleagues who would come to her after several weeks and say, “Oh, I finally get it.”
“I don't know what it is -- people don't like to talk about taxes. You'd say ‘taxes,’ and they're like, ‘Yeah, we're overwhelmed, I’m not sure I want to do this,’” Blume said.
Still, in the end, the project was more than successful. Even those in the nonprofit community who might have been skeptical at first, worrying that the effort might lead to them receiving a smaller slice of the pie, saw that the funding was in fact growing, Blume said.
The coalition has seen contributions increase from $258,530 in 2013 to over $1.5 million in 2018.
Working into 2020
Blume’s work helping to organize fundraising events for nonprofits continued even through 2020. But this year, organizing any kind of event has come with a myriad of new challenges.
While navigating the pandemic, Blume has helped organize fundraising events for Coconino Community College, the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, High Country Humane and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Blume said, after years of fundraising, in a way it has been fun to organize the events when the virus has forced them to think outside the box.
“It's different; I used to know what would be good, but now I don't,” Blume said. “They've been fun to do, to kind of think, ‘How will this technology work? Will this work?'”
But she noted that they have found ways to continue their efforts amid the pandemic, whether that has meant showcasing items in a silent auction in a resident’s home or creating a dozen videos featuring donors that can be played during a live stream.
Still, there are new concerns that come with organizing virtual events.
“When you want to do a fundraising event, it's more energetic and fun if it's live," Blume said. "But doing something live has some risks when you're on video -- things might happen that you're not sure if they're going to happen.”
Blume said in at least one instance, they've had speakers who have forgotten to mute their microphone and swear without knowing they are interrupting the event and can be heard by everyone.
But she said everyone took the mistake in good stride, and she even had attendees reach out to her to tell her they appreciated how unique and authentic the virtual event had been.