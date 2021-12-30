Cheri Ossenfort named Flagstaff's 2021 Female Citizen of the Year

Cheri Ossenfort has been selected as Flagstaff's 2021 Female Citizen of the Year by previous winners of the award for her contributions to the city after she has spent decades volunteering for cultural nonprofits.

“Truly we feel she has made a wonderful difference in our community, and just made a major impact on art and culture, and reflected to us her love of Flagstaff and northern Arizona and how she wants to help maintain the strong arts and culture here, keep it going and expand it,” said Molly Munger, who earned the same nod in 2007. “...We have a sheer delight in working with her, and it’s a thrill to see the joy and satisfaction on her part when she makes a difference in other’s lives.”

Ossenfort began her volunteer work with the Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA) almost as soon as she moved to Flagstaff in 1999.

She said her husband, John, was the reason the two moved to Arizona.

After a decade living overseas (first England, where their two children were born, then Norway) followed by Louisiana and Houston, they came to live in Flagstaff. It started with a 1998 trip to Sedona.

“We were camping and drove up to Flagstaff to have dinner, and I said, ‘I like it here, I could live here,’” Ossenfort said. “He was thrilled because I think he always wanted to be in Arizona. So we moved here and I just feel like this is where I always want to be. I’m never leaving.”

The two began volunteering shortly after the move.

“[We] decided because of previous experience that we were really going to concentrate on just one organization rather than multiple -- which we tended to do in other places we lived and it was getting too chaotic,” Ossenfort said.

They chose MNA in part because it was close to their home and they had experience with similar work. Her husband is a geophysicist and they often visited museums while living overseas.

After starting as docents, Ossenfort said, they ended up volunteering for almost everything, from cataloging items to painting walls to helping set up for galas.

Marj McClanahan, a Citizen of the Year winner in 2003, mentioned Ossenfort’s dedication to her volunteer work even beyond her role on the board, calling her “one of those roll-up-your-sleeves people.”

“Her volunteerism and her passion for the things she does, those qualities are contagious,” she said.

“Who else would spend countless hours assisting with the management of the museum’s osteology collection, reading microscopic numbers with a magnifying glass, then gathering all like numbers together in order to make these collections useful for researchers?” she wrote in Ossenfort’s nomination. “She has worked countless hours to produce and install many exhibits.”

Ossenfort currently serves as treasurer for MNA's board and chairs the finance committee.

MNA board chair Troy Gillenwater said he appreciates the enthusiasm and insight Ossenfort brings to the group, adding that she has a “refreshing personality.”

“The older I get, the more rare it is to find someone who’s truly enthusiastic about everything,” he said. “It’s so easy to be a person who says no to new ideas, but she doesn’t. She enthusiastically embraces each idea and gives it serious consideration…. Everyone is uplifted because of her.”

MNA Executive Director Mary Kershaw said Ossenfort has been especially helpful during the pandemic, making sure the museum took the right steps to adjust. She also admired Ossenfort’s willingness to “roll her sleeves up.”

“She pitches in and does whatever needs to be done,” Kershaw said. “...She works in the background, she’s not doing it for credit or recognition, she’s doing it because she wants to support the organization. She’s very humble but also great company and a great cheerleader.”

Striking a chord

For her part, Ossenfort said she’s most interested in the development of a new strategic plan for MNA focused on education and research.

“Both my husband and I are big believers in education,” she said. Before retiring, Ossenfort had spent 11 years as an adjunct at Coconino Community College, teaching statistics and general psychology.

She said Flagstaff residents often showed an interest in MNA’s educational programming, as did the museum’s docents.

“The feedback that I hear all the time is the people in Flagstaff really like to find out about current research and they attend whenever we have seminars,” she said. “…From my point of view and having been a docent, it’s really important that docents get that education.”

Ossenfort’s work with the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra (FSO) came a little later. She joined its board in 2009, later serving as president and executive director before stepping down in 2019.

Munger said Ossenfort stepping up after the departure of FSO’s executive director -- twice -- helped the organization keep going with its season.

“She’s just such an influence and a major impact on stimulating the rest of us and keeping things going. It’s just so much fun to see her involved with these things and what a thrill it provides her to make a difference,” she said.

Ossenfort has a history with music, playing the organ, piano and harpsichord over the years. And, since January, she’s been working to add the violin to that list -- which she called “the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

As with MNA, Ossenfort mentioned her belief in the importance of education and the arts as reason for accepting the offer to volunteer with FSO.

“To me, the cultural arts, that’s where people can gravitate. You can always read, you can always study more and you can always take classes, but the cultural arts, to me, is paramount for your soul,” she said. “I know it sounds corny, but it gives you something that you don’t get in a lot of other areas. That’s why we would choose the museum first, because it’s right across the street where we live, but then music came in sort of serendipitously.”

Part of her impact on Flagstaff has been in developing collaborations between various nonprofit organizations. For example, she was involved in arranging the Christmas concerts at Colton House with both FSO and MNA.

She said with several organizations getting new directors around the same time, there is “a lot of potential for collaboration,” listing Lowell, Theatrikos and Creative Flagstaff among others.

“Once people get involved in any of the organizations in Flagstaff -- and there are so many nonprofits -- you start meeting people who are overlapping in other organizations and there’s that communication,” she said.

Ossenfort also wanted to acknowledge other volunteers, especially those who also work full time.

“To me, most of the volunteering people really need to be recognized also. They’re working full time, they’re exhausted, but it’s important to them to give to the community. It’s a little bit easier for us retired people to do that, but when people are really committed to the community, that’s what makes the community. Those are the kind of people I like to seek out,” she said.

