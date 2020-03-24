Charity motorcycle ride postponed until 2021

The 26th Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, a motorcycle caravan that was scheduled to roll into Flagstaff and other Arizona cities in early May, has been postponed to May 1, 2021, organizers have announced.

“Throughout the ever-changing and dynamic COVID-19 pandemic, our utmost concern has always been and always will be the health and safety of our riders, team and fans,” said Kyle Petty, a former NASCAR driver, in a media release. “While it saddens me that we must postpone this year’s Ride, I know in my heart that this is what’s best for everyone involved."

Proceeds from the ride have gone to programs sending children with chronic and serious medical illnesses to camp.

Among the stops on the ride, which in previous years attracted more than 8,000 motorcycle riders, will be Flagstaff, Sedona, the Grand Canyon and the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale.

For more information on the rescheduled ride, go to www.kylepettycharityride.com.

