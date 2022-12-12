Chanukah celebration returns at Flagstaff City Hall after 2-year hiatus

On Monday, December 19, the Molly Blank Jewish Community Center together with the City of Flagstaff will host a festive Chanukah celebration at City Hall, according to a press release. The event will include a menorah-lighting ceremony and remarks from Mayor Paul Deasy. There will be an art contest, live music by the Mother Road Trio and traditional Chanukah treats.

The event will be from 5-7 p.m. and is open to all free of charge.

“The lighting of the menorah at City Hall is a wonderful symbol of the religious diversity that is the hallmark of Flagstaff and of this great country,” said Rabbi Dovie Shapiro. “We are honored that the City of Flagstaff has chosen to host this celebration.”

Members of the larger Flagstaff community are expected to gather safely and participate in this celebration after a nearly two-year hiatus. A record number of participants are expected to join the City Hall Chanukah event this year.

The Chanukah Art contest will be taking place during the event. Everyone is eligible to take part in the contest. All art must be Chanukah-related, of dreidels, menorahs and more. All art must be brought to City Hall at the beginning of the event, before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 19. A panel of artists will choose the winners of the contest. The winners will receive a prize.

“Everyone is especially excited about Chanukah this year,” the organizers said. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Chanukah and there’s a palpable joy. The public Chanukah celebration is about sharing this light and joy with the entire Flagstaff.”

To RSVP, visit www.JewishFlagstaff.com/Cityhall or call 928-255-5756.