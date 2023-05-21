Coconino County is now accepting exhibit entries for the 74th annual Coconino County Fair, which will get underway on Labor Day Weekend in September.

About 40,000 people visit Forth Tuthill County Park when the skyline is marked by a towering Ferris wheel and brightly colored flags announcing offerings from food vendors.

For Ricky Conway, the Coconino County Fair manager, community exhibits are the highlight of the event. Recipes and gardening triumphs, quilted masterpieces, photographs, paintings, and livestock are all showcased triumphantly inside the white and green buildings at the fair.

It’s free to enter your work, and, thanks to a sponsorship from the Friends of Coconino County Parks, some winners will receive cash prizes.

“Because it’s such a focal point for us, we really want exhibits,” Conway said.

He added that entries will be accepted through July or August. To encourage community participation outside of the Flagstaff area, parks and recreation staff will pick up any nonperishable, nonlivestock entries at the Fredonia Public Library, Williams Public Library, Page Public Library and Grand Canyon Community Recreation Center.

Anyone who submits five entries or more will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the fair. This year, that prospect might be especially enticing.

Admission fees for the Coconino County Fair are changing for the first time since 2008.

Conway explained that the modest increase in ticket prices will help the event to thrive as costs of goods and labor continue to rise.

Conway said that the event is largely staffed by temp workers; Flagstaff’s minimum wage increase helped to drive up the cost of putting on the event.

“The fair doesn’t operate from the general fund. The fair has to exceed expenditures with the revenue we bring in,” Conway said.

The increase in general admission prices, as well as senior ticket prices, he hopes will help offset the growing costs of staffing.

Admission fees have helped pay for the fair in years past, funding capital improvements for restrooms and animal barns.

Last year, revenue from ticket sales paid for the creation of a new mobile app — which meant fairgoers could have an easy-to-access layout and schedule in the palm of their hands.

The app will be back next year, alongside signage that was improved during the 73rd edition of the fair.

Conway hopes to see shuttle service expanded for this year's fair.

In years past, a free shuttle has taxied attendees from Northern Arizona University to Fort Tuthill. Conway said the county wants to offer the same service in east Flagstaff, with potential stops at the mall and on King Street.

Efforts are still underway to add more free shuttle stops.

While ticket prices are going up for general admission and seniors, they’re not increasing for everyone.

The price of youth tickets will remain the same, and at the suggestion of Coconino County Supervisor Judy Begay, veteran’s admission was dropped from $7 to $5 for 2023.

It’s a small change, but it’ll keep the event going strong, according to Conway.

After 11 years at the helm of the decades old event, Conway is taking another job at Coconino County.

So the search is on for a new Coconino County fair director.

“Luckily we have an amazing cast and crew. I’ll be staying with the county. former fair manager Cynthia Nemeth will be here to help out; we have a lot of great staff that will be able to bridge this gap,” said Conway. “I’ve loved working on the Coconino County Fair, and I’m sad to leave ... it’s a bittersweet moment.”

Still, Conway hopes to end on a high note and takes pride in the acts that will appear on the stage and in the crowd at the 2023 carnival and exhibition.

This year’s fair will feature an appearance from sword swallower and comedian Dan Myer. On the main stage this year, attendees will have the chance to see Arizona's "grassy roots" Americana band Thunder and Lightning; country star Jerrod Nieman -- best known for his 2010 hit, "Lover Lover;" and the Hot Red Chili Peppers, who will put their spin on late '90s/early 2000s rock staples from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Fair Book is available now at coconinocountyfair.com.