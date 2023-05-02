As of now, there are no plans to fix the levee on Lower Lake Mary that failed last month. That’s according to a spokesperson with the Coconino National Forest, which manages the levee.

“Long story short is we don't have any plans for fixing that levee,” National Forest spokesperson Randi Shaffer told the Arizona Daily Sun.

Shaffer said any money that could be used to repair the levee is already dedicated toward other avenues for the foreseeable future.

“We’ve got a lot of our projects planned out years in advance, so we don't really have an emergency-levee-break-repair pot of money that we can pull from,” Shaffer said. “Funding that we have is going to be going to our projects that we've already earmarked in long-term budgets.”

Case in point: keeping the hundreds of miles of forest roads across the high country open and passable is a significantly higher priority.

One of those roads in need of work might be Forest Road 296, which was flooded and became impassable when the levee broke.

But other than FR 296, no other infrastructure or structures were impacted by the levee break, and that is a significant factor in the decision to leave the levee as is.

The main purpose of the levee was simply to keep a higher level of water in Lake Mary to provide anglers with better fishing. But even then, throughout recent years the water levels in the lake have generally been so low that water didn’t approach the levee.

All the land impacted by the water flooding through the levee, and the land immediately surrounding the area, is forest land. And the area flooded by the levee break is actually just the historic lakebed from before the levee’s construction.

On top of all that, while the City of Flagstaff pulls water from Upper Lake Mary, the same cannot be said for Lower Lake Mary.

Shaffer said the record-breaking snows and subsequent runoff that swelled the lake and led to the levee’s breach was a pretty unique occurrence. Even with the break, it is unlikely that the lake level is regularly high enough to cause problems.

And should that occur, it would simply lead to the closure of FR 296.

The Forest Service did issue a closure order around the levee just before the breach, over a concern that anglers of other members of the public might be at risk if they were on or near the levee when it failed. However, now that the levee is breached, the risk to public safety is significantly diminished, Shaffer said.

“There's no public safety concern at this point,” Shaffer said, adding the National Forest plans to simply let that closure order expire on May 31.