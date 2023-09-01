The city of Flagstaff and Friends of Jack Welch will be holding a celebration of life for Jack Welch next Thursday evening.

The Walk the Walk event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in Buffalo Park. Attendees are invited to wear a plaid shirt, walk one of the park’s loop trails and share memories with others at the event.

Welch moved to Flagstaff in 1998, living in the city until his death this July. He was known for his volunteer work, starting local biking and walking groups and encouraging a love of the outdoor in others.

“Come and share stories and tales and take a walk with Jack’s friends,” the event announcement said. “No program, just informal visiting, photos of Jack’s Flagstaff years and pages to share your thoughts about this great friend’s impact on Flagstaff.”