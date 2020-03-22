Celebrating a life in a time with COVID-19

“Flagstaff is not six degrees of separation between people, it’s two. Certain people in town are family and we had to get the message out that people had not been uninvited to the funeral, that only immediate family members could be present and that number had to be no more than 10 people,” Kelly said. “It’s going to feel like a sad scene in a movie when this person has a priest and one person standing graveside and she deserves so much more than that.”

By Thursday evening, the day of the planned viewing, the latest news from the funeral home was that no more than 10 members of the family could meet just before 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home and follow the hearse to the cemetery for a brief graveside ceremony.

“We had originally planned to go to the United Church of Christ on Turquoise after the burial for a light lunch and then to go to Tranzend where our friends who own the business were going to host a larger gathering. We can’t do that now,” Randy said.