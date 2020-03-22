Celebrating a life in a time with COVID-19

Kathryn Louise Poen, known to many as Katy, loved a good party and lived a life that impacted thousands through a more than 60-year career as a music teacher, first in the border town of Nogales and then in Flagstaff.
Katy had even planned for what would be her final party, but could not have anticipated how the COVID-19 pandemic would impact the celebration of life that was supposed to be her funeral.
On Friday morning, nine members of Poen’s family stood together in an otherwise empty snow covered expanse of Citizens Cemetery to lay her to rest. A funeral that should have drawn hundreds of mourners to celebrate a life that touched so many barely had enough people present to carry her casket from the back of a hearse to a trestle over her open grave.
The previous Friday Poen’s obituary ran in the Arizona Daily Sun, giving notice of her passing and announcing a viewing to be held at the Norvel Owens Mortuary the following Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. with a memorial service the following day and then a burial in Citizens Cemetery.
“When we first put it out that she had passed, I had more than 120 responses alone on my Facebook post just from people in Nogales talking about how much she had changed their lives," said Poen’s son, Randy Walker.
“We moved from Nogales to Flagstaff in my senior year of high school in 1976. She taught music for 63 years, both junior high school and high school, as well as private lessons in voice, trombone and piano,” Walker added.
As the family started to make plans to return to Flagstaff from their homes across the country, news was also spreading of the novel coronavirus.
“I have five kids who are spread out from Washington D.C. to San Francisco, Detroit, Denver and Maricopa. All five kids were very close to my mom. Three of my daughters and my son were going to be pallbearers with me. Three of them were quarantined and that was the first brick to fall,” Walker said.
“My oldest sister, Bonnie, came to Flagstaff and was doing a lot of the planning for the funeral, arranging the viewing and the memorial. Right before the mayor’s proclamation, we got a call from Norvel Owens saying that they couldn’t host the viewing as there could not be gatherings of more than 15 people. We had planned the memorial service inside the funeral home and we had a lot of people who wanted to speak.” Walker added. “My sisters had flown in from San Angelo and Denver, so we decided that we couldn’t wait. We had to go on with the funeral, but how do you go from a funeral of 300 to 400 people to 15 people?”
As local and state officials responded to the developing pandemic, the numbers shrank even further.
“They are reacting to what’s going on and are acting in the best interest of the community. It really is just one of these things that takes place beyond anyone's control,” said Kelly Walker, Randy’s wife.
“Flagstaff is not six degrees of separation between people, it’s two. Certain people in town are family and we had to get the message out that people had not been uninvited to the funeral, that only immediate family members could be present and that number had to be no more than 10 people,” Kelly said. “It’s going to feel like a sad scene in a movie when this person has a priest and one person standing graveside and she deserves so much more than that.”
By Thursday evening, the day of the planned viewing, the latest news from the funeral home was that no more than 10 members of the family could meet just before 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home and follow the hearse to the cemetery for a brief graveside ceremony.
“We had originally planned to go to the United Church of Christ on Turquoise after the burial for a light lunch and then to go to Tranzend where our friends who own the business were going to host a larger gathering. We can’t do that now,” Randy said.
“She made us promise to do a lot of things for her funeral and we decided that we will plan a big celebration for her birthday next year on March 4. There will be Mariachi music from Nogales and a barbershop quartet because she had been the director of Sweet Adelines. Charlie Spinning was her best friend and he has been gathering all of the classical music that she had wanted played,” Kelly Walker said.
When the time finally came to lay the family matriarch to rest, the sun was shining out of a beautiful cloud dappled sky. A blanket of snow covered the cemetery hiding all of the other grave markers, only emphasizing the lone grave and small group of people standing beside it.
From the group, a man stepped forward holding a guitar and spoke a few words.
Tony Enciso had driven to Flagstaff from Nogales to represent all of those who couldn’t be there to pay tribute Katy.
“We grew up in the shadow of her love," Enciso said. "She took risks with all of those Mexican kids. With limited resources, she put on shows and always knew which kid would shine in which role.”
Once he had finished speaking, Enciso played a final song for the woman he credits with changing the course of his life.
“The name of the song is 'The Gem or The Jewel.' It’s a traditional Spanish love song. I played it for my grandmother, my mother and now I’m playing it for my second mother,” Enciso said.
Katy's daughter, Bonnie Walker, felt her mother would have appreciated the changes the family quickly made.
“I think it’s safe to say she would have approved of every decision," Bonnie said. “Today she left us in a beautiful kind of day. In a Katy kind of day. She never tired of the sun and the snow on the mountain. So today was a gift, a beautiful gift.”
“COVID-19, you may have us right now, but a year from now it’s going to be the party of the century,” Kelly said.