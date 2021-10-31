Celebraciones de la Gente returns to Flagstaff

Nuestras Raíces of Flagstaff and the Museum of Northern Arizona hosted their 18th annual Celebraciones de la Gente last weekend to celebrate the Day of the Dead, the first to take place in person since the start of the pandemic.
Lydia Anaya, Nuestras Raíces’s president, called the event “a happy occasion.”
“For us, it's a way of celebrating, remembering [loved ones], bringing them back to earth, sharing stories about them, their favorite food,” she said.
Music and the smell of copal filled the museum's courtyard on the morning of Friday, Oct. 22, as families set up ofrendas (family altars) as an offering and remembrance of departed loved ones.
"This event is very symbolic to us as Hispanics," said 18-year-old Juan Carlos Ortiz Velasco.
He said that in Mexico, people take the day off to clean the tombs at the cemetery, preparing them for offerings to their loved ones.
“They leave food and drink and song and whatever they enjoyed during life... their families will provide the loved ones that have passed on with...the things that they had loved to do,” he said.
He has been participating in the event his entire life.
“Funny enough, this is the 18th annual and I am 18 years old, so this has been going on since I was really little,” he said.
Most of the families who participated in the event are the descendants of Hispanic pioneers who came to Flagstaff in the late 1800s and early 1900s “to escape the revolution that was going on...and certain things that were going on in Mexico. The government was overturned, so they wanted to bring their families home,” Ortiz Velasco said.
He said his great-great-great-great-grandfather brought the family from Mexico “because he didn’t want his sons fighting in the war.” They found work on the railroad and the sawmills, making stops in Jerome and other mining towns before settling in Flagstaff.
He said his great-grandfather, Tomas Vega, especially loved the celebration and had used it to help track their lineage.
“He loved coming out here and he loved just sharing his family…. Keeping this event going [is a way] to teach younger family members and to teach younger people as well that you do come from somewhere and your family’s always there for you,” he said.
Nuestras Raíces (which means Our Roots and has been in Flagstaff for 20 years) used to be known as the Flagstaff Hispanic Pioneers, Anaya said. It started out as a way for Hispanic families in the area to keep in touch.
Anaya said the group was created “to share our culture, our stories, to let people know we've been here a long time. My mother was first generation born in Flagstaff. [It started as a way of] ...keeping our kids informed of what we learned as we’ve grown.”
Day of the Dead is a symbolic holiday, down to specific decorations. The ofrendas are covered with pictures of loved ones and other meaningful objects.
The four elements are represented by items on the ofrendas, Anaya said -- water for cleansing and purification, pan de muerto for the earth, papel picado for wind and candles for fire.
White, pink and purple candles represent purity, celebration and pain and suffering, Anaya said. Ortiz Velasco also included red candles to represent “the blood of Jesus Christ.”
“You put a candle for everyone who’s deceased and is on your altar, and then you put some extra ones, just in case you forgot somebody,” Anaya said.
Garlands of golden orange marigolds represent sunlight and “how light defeats darkness at the end of the day,” Ortiz Velasco said.
Their strong scent is meant to help the spirits return home.
Cempasúchil, their name in the Nahuatl language, means “flower of 400 lives,” he said. Each petal has a seed, representing “how many lives are in there.”
Copal (ancient pine resin) is burned to cleanse the spirits internally.
Ortiz Velasco said the smell reminded him of his grandparents and great-grandparents, who worked in the sawmill when they came here. His great-grandfather, he said, became a manager and worked there more than 30 years.
“It's just very powerful to me and my family,” he said. “...It's a purifying smoke, it really is, to just purify all your worries, all your troubles.”
The brightly decorated sugar skulls symbolize that life is sweet.
“When the spirits come home, some evil spirits like to intertwine with the good spirits, try to mimic the good spirits to get a fun day, a fun night, but the sugar skulls are just too sweet and happy that they just turn away, they’re just warded off by it,” he said.
Anaya said she appreciated the Museum of Northern Arizona’s enthusiasm for the event.
“This is a great place to have it and my understanding is its one of their favorite celebrations because you’re sharing a lot of history and memories, just good things,” she said.