Celebraciones de la Gente returns to Flagstaff

Most of the families who participated in the event are the descendants of Hispanic pioneers who came to Flagstaff in the late 1800s and early 1900s “to escape the revolution that was going on...and certain things that were going on in Mexico. The government was overturned, so they wanted to bring their families home,” Ortiz Velasco said.

He said his great-great-great-great-grandfather brought the family from Mexico “because he didn’t want his sons fighting in the war.” They found work on the railroad and the sawmills, making stops in Jerome and other mining towns before settling in Flagstaff.

He said his great-grandfather, Tomas Vega, especially loved the celebration and had used it to help track their lineage.

“He loved coming out here and he loved just sharing his family…. Keeping this event going [is a way] to teach younger family members and to teach younger people as well that you do come from somewhere and your family’s always there for you,” he said.

Nuestras Raíces (which means Our Roots and has been in Flagstaff for 20 years) used to be known as the Flagstaff Hispanic Pioneers, Anaya said. It started out as a way for Hispanic families in the area to keep in touch.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}