CDC expands booster eligibility for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved a single booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (Comirnaty) for certain eligible populations. The CDC director added an additional group to those eligible later that night, based on occupational risk.

According to a county press release, “the booster dose offers additional protection for those at increased risk of severe COVID-19 disease.”

A frequently asked questions page on the Arizona Department of Health Service’s (ADHS) website says booster doses are “given when the protection from the vaccine has decreased over time. Vaccines help your immune system to build protection, but sometimes the level of response from your immune system due to being vaccinated may decrease over time, which means that, over time, you may be less protected from getting infected with COVID-19 or becoming seriously ill if infected with COVID-19. If this is true for the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, then a booster shot would help 'boost' the level of protection back up to its initial levels.”