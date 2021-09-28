CDC expands booster eligibility for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved a single booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (Comirnaty) for certain eligible populations. The CDC director added an additional group to those eligible later that night, based on occupational risk.
According to a county press release, “the booster dose offers additional protection for those at increased risk of severe COVID-19 disease.”
A frequently asked questions page on the Arizona Department of Health Service’s (ADHS) website says booster doses are “given when the protection from the vaccine has decreased over time. Vaccines help your immune system to build protection, but sometimes the level of response from your immune system due to being vaccinated may decrease over time, which means that, over time, you may be less protected from getting infected with COVID-19 or becoming seriously ill if infected with COVID-19. If this is true for the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, then a booster shot would help 'boost' the level of protection back up to its initial levels.”
Anyone aged 65 or older and those above 50 with underlying medical conditions should now receive the booster dose six months after receiving the primary series. Those over 18 who have underlying medical conditions or who are at increased risk for exposure or transmission because of their occupation or institution may now also receive a Pfizer booster dose at least 6 months after the primary series.
The release notes that boosters for the last two groups should be received “based on their individual benefits and risks.”
ADHS specified in their booster announcement that the state is not at risk of running out of doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
“Rest assured there is plenty of Pfizer vaccine in Arizona to accommodate not just those needing booster doses but those who need their first doses,” said Don Herrington, interim director of ADHS. “Our primary focus remains helping unvaccinated Arizonans make the lifesaving choice to take advantage of safe, free, and highly effective COVID-19 vaccines.”
Boosters are currently only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their initial doses.
The county release said, however, that “Moderna has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the evaluation of a booster shot of its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. Johnson and Johnson is also expected to offer a booster dose if approved. The authorization of COVID-19 booster doses includes several steps involving the FDA and CDC.”
It also noted that certain immunocompromised individuals are eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. More information about that eligibility can be found on the county’s website, along with any future updates.
Coconino County is continuing to encourage initial vaccinations for COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, including against the Delta variant. The vaccine provides highly effective protection against hospitalizations and severe outcomes for people who are fully vaccinated,” according to the release.