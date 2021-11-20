CDC approves extended COVID booster availabilty

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Friday boosters of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 18 years of age or older and at least six months after their initial dose.

People who first received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are eligible for a booster six months after receiving their initial series. Everyone 18 and older who initially received Johnson & Johnson vaccine were already eligible for an additional dose at least two months after their initial vaccination.

Kim Musselman, director at Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS), said she encourags everyone to receive a booster shot.

The county had given boosters to 12,600 people, she said on Friday before the announcement, meaning that these were all people who had fallen into a previously eligible population in the county. Booster doses first became available in September to certain high-risk groups who received the Pfizer vaccine and availability expanded to Moderna and J&J in October.

“We’re making great progress, and I think we’re going to see a big spike in that hopefully,” Musselman said.

A total of 73,756 people in Coconino County were listed as being fully vaccinated in the dashboard data report published Friday. Musselman said there had been “an extreme amount of interest” in boosters so far and that there would be even more now that boosters have been approved more broadly.

She said CCHHS was not planning to open additional vaccine locations, but would instead transition to providing adult vaccines as well as child doses at its Flagstaff Mall location (the site will continue to have separate hours for those 18 and over) and work with pharmacies and partner locations around the county to administer booster doses.

“We just really want to keep safety first and foremost,” she said. “...As more and more private physicians offices and other medical providers have the capacity, we are hoping that they also bring on the availability of being able to administer the boosters.”

An Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) press release cited CDC data showing that “unvaccinated individuals are 6.1 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 11.3 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.”

“Vaccines have proven remarkably effective at preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19,” Don Herrington, ADHS’s interim director, said in the release. “Now everyone 18 and older can get a safe and free booster dose to make sure they continue to have the best possible protection.”

