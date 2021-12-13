 Skip to main content
CCSO seeks public’s help in ID’ing remains found near Flagstaff

  • Updated
CCSO Rendering.png

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office worked with the Phoenix Police Department’s forensic artist to develop this possible composite of the man.

 Coconino County Sheriff's Office

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found dead just east of Flagstaff in January of this year.

The remains of a man were found by ranchers in a rural area of Coconino County, according to CCSO spokesperson Jon Paxton.

Investigators have been unable to identify the remains or determine how long they were there.

CCSO worked with the Phoenix Police Department’s forensic artist to develop a possible composite of the man. Officials noted that the composite is based on the measurements and attributes of the recovered remains. The actual hairstyle, eye color and facial hair may have been different when he was alive.  

Authorities are asking for anyone with information that could help identify the man to contact CCSO at 928-774-4523 or Coconino County Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

