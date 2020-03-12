CCC&Y annual conference works to change trajectory of childhood trauma

The Coconino Coalition for Children and Youth (CCC&Y) in Flagstaff will hold its annual prevention conference Thursday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the High Country Conference Center on the Northern Arizona University campus. Registration is due by April 13.

During this year’s conference, named “Finding My Strength; Hope in Connection,” public health professionals and business leaders will share what it means to be marginalized; how lives change through the power of education; how individuals can garner a new understanding of balance, connection, peace and hope; and how communities can create resilience.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CCC&Y in Flagstaff works to increase community awareness of what childhood trauma looks like and teach how communities can more effectively respond to help kids.

“Encouraging teachers, caring adults, communities that value children and activities that develop self-worth can change the trajectory for children,” CCC&Y Executive Director Virginia Watahomigie said in a press release.

The conference will include speakers with different backgrounds, including Native American perspectives on maintaining balance.

The Conference is sponsored in part by the NARBHA Institute. For more information, visit www.coconinokids.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0