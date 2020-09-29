 Skip to main content
CCC to host virtual Students First Celebration Oct. 23
Coconino Community College will host a virtual Students First Celebration, formerly known as the Annual Meeting, Alumni & Awards Breakfast, on Friday, Oct. 23 at 9 a.m.

The celebration focuses on student successes while also recognizing the individuals and businesses that provide financial support for CCC scholarships and programs. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $10 for CCC alumni, students, faculty and staff.

To register, visit https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/CoconinoCommunityCollegeFou/AnnualMtg-20-1-1.html. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, contact the CCC Foundation Office at 928-226-4348 or foundation@coconino.edu.

