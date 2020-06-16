CCC to host “virtual” Fourth of July Parade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coconino Community College will be hosting a “virtual” Fourth of July Parade this year, featuring shoebox floats.

Individuals and organizations can submit any kind of decorated shoebox to the parade, where entries will be lined up and filmed in procession, complete with a Grand Marshall. The event is free and available to everyone throughout Coconino County. The parade will be aired on YouTube July 4 at 10 a.m. at https://www.youtube.com/CCCTV123.

The only rules are that a shoe box be decorated with in a family-oriented manner that celebrates our communities and the holiday. Prizes for best float will be awarded in the categories of Business and Industry, Family Unit, Nonprofit Organization, Education Organization, City and County Government and Celebrating 2020 Graduates.

CCC employees are encouraged to enter floats but will not be eligible for prizes.

Deadline for entries is Thursday, June 25 at 5 p.m. Submit your float entries for the parade at https://www.coconino.edu/fourth-july-parade. Creations can be dropped off at any of the CCC campuses: Lone Tree, Fourth Street or Page.

For more information call the CCC Office of the President at (928) 226-4217 or (928) 226-4397.

