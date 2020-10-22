CCC to add in-person classes for spring; NAU to start semester virtually

The majority of classes in the spring will continue to be offered either fully online, where students can work at their own pace, or through live videoconferencing. The college does not plan to regularly offer classes where students can simultaneously attend the same class through either in-person or videoconferencing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Class registration begins Nov. 2 for current students and Nov. 9 for new students. Enrollment for in-person classes will be limited depending on classroom size in order to separate students by at least 6 feet for social distancing. Students choosing to do so can be added to a waitlist for these classes. If a spot opens, the first person on the waitlist will have 24 hours to register before the next person on the list is notified.

“We will use those waitlists to give us an indication of what demand is like,” Southerland said. “If there is huge demand for a particular kind of in-person class and we have the ability to add another one safely, we will.”

Students and faculty will continue to be required to wear masks while on campus and will have their temperature taken upon arrival. CCC has only had three reported COVID-19 cases among students and employees since March, with two in July and another the week of Sept. 26.