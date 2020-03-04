CCC students receive All-Arizona Academic Team Scholarship

Two Coconino Community College students were awarded the prestigious 2020 All-Arizona Academic Team Scholarship, which provides free tuition for 60 credit hours at the recipient’s choice of one of the three state universities.
Shawna Greyeyes and Keren Chavez received the honor from CCC. Both students are members of the Beta Gamma Chi chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honors Society. They were honored at a ceremony Thursday at Arizona State University West in Phoenix.
“It means a lot to me,” Greyeyes said in a press release. “It allows me to be the first in my family to get a degree.”
Greyeyes plans on attending the University of Arizona with the goal of becoming a researcher in Environmental Science, where she plans on bringing what she has learned back to the Navajo Nation to contribute to her community.
“That is huge for me,” Chavez said. “I’m really excited because this means I can focus more on school and finish on time.”
Chavez, who works full time to pay for her studies, plans on studying Biomedical Science with the goal of attending medical school. Her ultimate goal is to help in underdeveloped communities because of her experiences growing up in Mexico.
Every year, Arizona’s community colleges nominate students to the International PTK organization, where students are judged based on a 3.50 GPA or higher, good academic standing while working toward an associate degree and involvement in campus and community volunteer work. Judging consists of three rounds, with second and third rounds held in Washington, D.C. Scores from the national competition are used to rank the students for the state team.
Out of the students nominated this year, several will be named to the All-USA Community College Academic Team. Team members are the nation’s top community college students who are awarded $2,500 in stipends, a medallion, obelisk, certificate and are featured in a spring global edition of USA Today.