CCC students receive All-Arizona Academic Team Scholarship

Two Coconino Community College students were awarded the prestigious 2020 All-Arizona Academic Team Scholarship, which provides free tuition for 60 credit hours at the recipient’s choice of one of the three state universities.

Shawna Greyeyes and Keren Chavez received the honor from CCC. Both students are members of the Beta Gamma Chi chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honors Society. They were honored at a ceremony Thursday at Arizona State University West in Phoenix.

“It means a lot to me,” Greyeyes said in a press release. “It allows me to be the first in my family to get a degree.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greyeyes plans on attending the University of Arizona with the goal of becoming a researcher in Environmental Science, where she plans on bringing what she has learned back to the Navajo Nation to contribute to her community.

“That is huge for me,” Chavez said. “I’m really excited because this means I can focus more on school and finish on time.”

Chavez, who works full time to pay for her studies, plans on studying Biomedical Science with the goal of attending medical school. Her ultimate goal is to help in underdeveloped communities because of her experiences growing up in Mexico.