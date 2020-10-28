CCC students prepare for health careers during COVID-19

Nursing students have actually been able to work with even more CCHHS patients this year because of this new clinic style, which Branson said has been drawing an increased number of participants.

“We’re seeing people that love this platform of driving through, not having to get out of their cars, not having to go into a clinic, not being worried that they’re going to be exposed to other people, so they’re loving it,” Branson said. “We’ve probably immunized about three times the normal [amount] that we would in a given year at this point, so this is a wonderful outreach for us.”

The team has been able meet this increased community interest because of the new format’s efficiency. Unlike CCHHS’ weekday vaccination clinics of the past, when about 12 patients could be seen during one clinic, Branson said the team is now able to work with up to 70 patients during the same amount of time.

An hour into Saturday’s clinic, Grove and Connell had each worked with about five patients. They both have medical experience as patient care technicians, but the clinic was their first time administering vaccinations.