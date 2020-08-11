CCC’s TRIO program receives $1.3 million grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coconino Community College Student Support Services program, TRIO, has received a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support first-generation college students, students with disabilities and low-income students.

It is the third such grant CCC has received since 2010 and will be distributed over a five-year period.

“This is a big deal because our priority is first-generation students, students with disabilities and low-income students,” Jessica Laessig, TRIO project coordinator, said in a press release. “This grant is important to be able to help these students who need it the most on our campus.”

She said the TRIO program, which serves more than 140 students a year, offers services including academic advising; individual tutoring; laptop, book and calculator loans; scholarship assistance; career and resume assistance; and college exploration.

