CCC offering remote classes during the fall

For its fall semester, Coconino Community College will be offering remote delivery courses, with only a few exceptions for in-person interaction.

Students will be able to choose between videoconferencing (using Zoom only), online and hybrid (using both Canvas and Zoom, plus in-person labs). Each option will include interaction with CCC faculty.

All three CCC sites will remain open for business purposes and for students to use computer labs, participate in the loaner laptop program and have access to Wi-Fi if they have no other way to access their classes.

“Although we heard many students want to be back with us in person, we have to keep the health and safety of everybody a priority,” the college said in its announcement of the remote offerings. “At CCC, our dedicated faculty members thrive on face-to-face interactions with their students. This decision pains our faculty deeply, but they understand that it is necessary at this uncertain time.”

The decision to limit in-person interaction was made in consultation with staff throughout the college and with input from Coconino County Health and Human Services.

Students who have already registered for in-person classes will be contacted to discuss their options. They may also contact their advisers to learn more. Support services are available through the Student Affairs department. For more information about CCC or to register for classes, visit www.coconino.edu.