CCC grad strives to bring her research to the Navajo Nation

“For years, so many people have been saying climate change is happening, the trees and all these other species are dying, but if it’s coming from those actual species, like a tree, maybe they would understand it more,” Greyeyes said.

Greyeyes has done other work with trees during her time as a research assistant at NAU, where she measures and processes tree cores and other samples for Andrew Richardson’s lab, where studies focus on the impacts of global change on land ecosystems.

Like her work in the Harvard Forest, Greyeyes’ research at CCC had a modern spin, as she and a team of other students studied the effects of 5G cellular networks on the growth of plants. Although the experiment was completed before COVID-19 closures, Greyeyes said unfortunately, the team has not been able to analyze its data, which is currently stored at CCC’s Lone Tree Campus.

No matter what she is researching or learning from others, Greyeyes is always drawn back to the community impact, like the one she hopes to make by bringing both needed research and healthcare — even if it’s just a weekend job to support her research — to the Navajo Nation

“I like how you can take science and improve a community, whether that could be the livelihood or the environment itself,” she said.

