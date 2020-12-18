CCC Governing Board Seat open for appointment

Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tommy Lewis is seeking applicants for appointment for Coconino Community College District #3. The deadline to submit applications is Dec. 29 at 5 p.m.

Applicants must be Arizona registered voters and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment. Applicants or their spouses cannot be an employee of the district.

To apply, download the application at www.coconino.az.gov/schoolboardapplication and submit by email to kslack@coconino.az.gov (live signature original required), by fax to 928-526-1469 (live signature original required), or by mailing or making an appointment to submit to the Coconino County School Superintendent at 2384 N Steves Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

An advisory committee of district residents and a current board member may be assembled to conduct interviews and advise the superintendent on the appointment.

For more information, call the Office of the Coconino County School Superintendent at 928-679-8070 or email kslack@coconino.az.gov.

