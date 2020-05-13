CCC gives out first CARES Act grants to students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Last week, Coconino Community College distributed the first part of its federal relief funding to students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act stimulus package, which allocated just over $552,000 for CCC, was distributed to 744 qualifying students, who each received $600 to spend on costs associated with changes to CCC’s operations as a result of COVID-19. The college transitioned to online-only instruction on March 23, following spring break.

Thursday, funds were transferred to students who had completed the 2019-20 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and met the requirements of the Higher Education Act (HEA 484), which includes citizenship and enrollment in a certificate or program for the spring semester. This equates to about 22% of the college’s total spring semester students.

“A lot of colleges haven’t even gotten their money yet, so we’re excited we got our money so quickly so we could get it into students’ hands,” said Bob Voytek, the college’s director of Student Financial Aid and Veteran Services.

The remaining $100,000 of CARES Act funding will be used for summer students as well as eligible spring students who have not yet completed the FAFSA but continue to be enrolled at CCC.