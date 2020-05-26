CCC faculty receive Emeritus Professor honor

Two faculty members at Coconino Community College, David Rudakewich and Kim Sonier, have received the honor of Professor Emeritus as they retire with more than 40 years of service to the college between them.
“David and Kim are amazing examples of the passionate, devoted faculty we have here at Coconino Community College,” President Colleen Smith said in a press release. “The college has been honored to have two such talented faculty making an impression on so many of our students throughout the years.”
Rudakewich and Sonier were honored during the April 30 meeting of the CCC District Governing Board. The board members voted unanimously to bestow the honor on them both.
Rudakewich began teaching part-time in the Social and Behavioral Sciences department in 1995 and full-time in 1997. He has been instrumental in leadership roles and the development of the college.
According to his emeritus nomination letter, submitted by all Social and Behavioral Sciences faculty, “He is also willing to speak his mind for the greater good and what is best for students. His voice is a voice of reason. He’s helpful to everyone, makes himself available, and thinks outside of the box, putting students and faculty first.”
Sonier, among the Mathematics faculty at CCC, has been a full-time faculty member for 18 years and has been a winner of the Faculty of the Year honor from her students.
“She has been inspirational to faculty, staff and students throughout her time at CCC,” the Mathematics department wrote in her emeritus nomination letter. “Her integrity, honesty, kindness, dedication and care for excellence always shine through in all that she does.”
CCC has granted emeritus status to 10 other people in the college’s 28-year history, which includes three presidents, a vice president, a board member and five faculty members.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.