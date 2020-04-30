CCC Commencement, Nurse Pinning ceremonies to be virtual

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Coconino Community College will be holding both its Commencement and Nurse Pinning ceremonies virtually this year, following recommendations the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health Services to cancel the events to minimize the threat of the COVID-19 outbreak.

CCC President Colleen Smith said she wanted to offer the graduating students recognition with a "virtual" ceremony, which will be available on the CCC homepage on Friday, May 15, beginning at 2 p.m., at www.coconino.edu.

"We will also send out a 'Graduation in a Box' to all students that will include the program, their tassel, a newly designed alumni pin and several other items to help them remember their time at CCC," Smith said in a message to the CCC community. She noted that any students interested will be welcome to attend next year’s Commencement ceremony.

The theme for this year's virtual commencement is "We Are All in this Together." Smith and members of the college administration staff will introduce faculty and student speakers. CCC District Governing Board Chair Patricia Garcia will be virtually present on behalf of the Board to confer degrees and certificates.