CCC campuses open for business only during summer
0 comments

CCC campuses open for business only during summer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CCC open for business

Admissions Advisor Carly Saunders will help staff the Welcome Desk at the Lone Tree Campus to assist students and prospective students in finding services they need.

 Coconino Community College

Although no events will be hosted during the summer, all Coconino Community College locations are open for business services, with modified procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students and prospective students may enter the campuses to conduct business — including registering and paying for classes and using the computer lab — between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday.

The college is requiring visitors to wear a protective face covering until further notice.

Many business needs can also be completed through CCC’s online services at www.coconino.edu.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News