CCC campuses open for business only during summer

Although no events will be hosted during the summer, all Coconino Community College locations are open for business services, with modified procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students and prospective students may enter the campuses to conduct business — including registering and paying for classes and using the computer lab — between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday.

The college is requiring visitors to wear a protective face covering until further notice.

Many business needs can also be completed through CCC’s online services at www.coconino.edu.

