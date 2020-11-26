Catholic Charities seeking cold-weather donations for the homeless

“Homelessness is a year-round problem, but it is particularly challenging during the freezing winter months when survival is at risk,” said Carnie Rasband, director of Homeless Services, in a news release. “Our team continues to conduct outreach, but many homeless individuals prefer not to go to a shelter or don’t have the means to go to a hotel. We can provide rides to shelters or provide hotel vouchers and we work on an individual basis with each person to get them into transitional housing once they’re in a shelter.”