Catholic Charities seeking cold-weather donations for the homeless

Catholic Charities Community Services is collecting donations of cold-weather clothing and supplies, as well as hygiene products, to support individuals experiencing homelessness in northern Arizona as winter begins.
Support Local Journalism
Needed items include new or gently used sleeping bags; cold-weather gear such as coats, hats, gloves and scarves; new white socks and underwear; hygiene items including toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant; and water.
“Homelessness is a year-round problem, but it is particularly challenging during the freezing winter months when survival is at risk,” said Carnie Rasband, director of Homeless Services, in a news release. “Our team continues to conduct outreach, but many homeless individuals prefer not to go to a shelter or don’t have the means to go to a hotel. We can provide rides to shelters or provide hotel vouchers and we work on an individual basis with each person to get them into transitional housing once they’re in a shelter.”
Catholic Charities is a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization. Donations can be arranged by calling Catholic Charities Community Services in Flagstaff at (928) 774-9125 or via Catholic Charities’ Amazon Wishlist at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2AIDNNRUUA8TC/ref=cm_go_nav_hz. For more information, visit www.CatholicCharitiesAZ.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.