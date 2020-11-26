 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catholic Charities seeking cold-weather donations for the homeless
1 comment
alert top story

Catholic Charities seeking cold-weather donations for the homeless

  • Updated
  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Looking To Help

Rick Brust, from Catholic Charities, walks through a sea of boulders as he searches a culvert near the Texas Roadhouse on Route 66 looking for homeless people sleeping outside in this October 2020 file photo. 

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun file

Catholic Charities Community Services is collecting donations of cold-weather clothing and supplies, as well as hygiene products, to support individuals experiencing homelessness in northern Arizona as winter begins.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Needed items include new or gently used sleeping bags; cold-weather gear such as coats, hats, gloves and scarves; new white socks and underwear; hygiene items including toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant; and water.

“Homelessness is a year-round problem, but it is particularly challenging during the freezing winter months when survival is at risk,” said Carnie Rasband, director of Homeless Services, in a news release. “Our team continues to conduct outreach, but many homeless individuals prefer not to go to a shelter or don’t have the means to go to a hotel. We can provide rides to shelters or provide hotel vouchers and we work on an individual basis with each person to get them into transitional housing once they’re in a shelter.”

Catholic Charities is a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization. Donations can be arranged by calling Catholic Charities Community Services in Flagstaff at (928) 774-9125 or via Catholic Charities’ Amazon Wishlist at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2AIDNNRUUA8TC/ref=cm_go_nav_hz. For more information, visit www.CatholicCharitiesAZ.org.

1 comment
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

FlagLive! Breaking News