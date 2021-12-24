Catholic Charities in Flagstaff gives gift of Christmas to children and families

Jane (not her real name) was homeless, addicted and living day to day in her dark and small corner of the world in Massachusetts. When she moved to Flagstaff, she found sobriety, family, community and a larger world.

Catholic Charities in Flagstaff helped her find permanent supportive housing, and she’s walking a well-lit path. Now a mother, Jane and her children, ages 7, 4 and 2, are receiving another gift -- or rather, gifts. Thanks to the generosity of donors, Jane and her children received a bag of Christmas gifts to celebrate the holiday.

“It feels wonderful,” Jane said. “I don’t know what I’d do without such a supportive community around me.”

Jane and more than 100 families and individuals will be receiving gifts from Catholic Charities this holiday season as part of a program designed to offer a bit of dignity to the vulnerable and underserved residents of Flagstaff.

“We want to make sure we do something special for everyone,” said Sarah Rendon, program manager at Catholic Charities. “Sometimes, this is all they get for Christmas.”

Catholic Charities Community Services offers a variety of programs to help the vulnerable and underserved in the Flagstaff community, including: Foster care and adoption, affordable housing, homeless services, counseling, veteran services and more. The gifts are meant to help all clients, baby to adult, served by Catholic Charities, Rendon said.

The gifts range from coffee mugs and hot chocolate for adults to toys for children. There are gift cards for children to purchase a new pair of shoes and stockings filled with joy. Staff at Catholic Charities recently separated all the donated items according to the age, gender and interests of the clients and their families. Tuesday was the day for clients to come pick up their gifts.

“We want to let them know that we care about them as humans,” said Tatum Covey, program manager at Catholic Charities. “We try to let them know they are important, especially during the holidays, which can be a tough time.”

Staff members bagged dolls, toy race cars, Star Wars memorabilia, Legos, crayons, stuffed animals, board games, puzzles and sports equipment into bags. All of the gifts were donated. Stockings were made by youth groups at the San Francisco de Asis church. The church’s women's club gathered a host of items for the Juniper House transitional housing program for women. Mountain School students had a toy drive that resulted in two vehicles worth of toys for children of all ages. Toys for Tots donated toys and clothing. Flagstaff residents rounded out the gift giving with generous donations as well.

“Seeing the community come together is always really impressive to me,” said Lexie Weeks, housing case manager for Catholic Charities. “The responses are so heartwarming.”

Thomas Hayden, also a housing case manager, said, “It’s really cool to see the thought and care that goes into this. Many are without support without Catholic Charities, and the extra effort means so much to them.”

Hayden said many of his interactions with clients deal with finding a safe place in this world to call home -- which is a process filled with anxiety and uncertainty. The gift program allows for an authentic interaction with no agendas other than to offer a kindness.

“It brings back the magic of the holidays for us, too,” Hayden said.

Jane loaded all the gifts into a minivan. The year had been a tough one, she said. She spoke of the death of her daughter’s father, who had been providing financial support, and said Catholic Charities has done so much for her.

“If it weren’t for the fact that they helped me, I don’t know where I’d be,” she said.

For more information on Catholic Charities or to learn how to donate, visit https://www.catholiccharitiesaz.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0