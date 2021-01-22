Cash Mobs descend on local Flagstaff restaurants

Backe, who works in online retail and has a side hustle as a delivery drivers, sheepishly admitted he chose Jitters as the inaugural Flagstaff Cash Mob stopping place because he loves their egg salad and would hate to see the place go under and deprive him of his fix.

“When I moved here about a year and a half ago, that was the only place I could find with egg salad,” he said. “Seriously, my (part-time) job at Door Dash has given me the chance to visit a lot of local businesses, and I see how they are struggling. Because I’m a delivery driver and got knowledge about what’s open and what’s closed, I’ve got a following on the ‘We Are Open Flagstaff’ (Facebook) group, so I decided to throw out the cash mob idea. Everyone knows Flagstaff is a community that comes together, so I thought it might work.”

Within minutes of Backe’s posting, Klein, who owns the Fat Man’s Barbecue food truck and manages a local towing service, had signed on. The two then went about spreading the word via social media. The response, they said, was immediate.

“I had over 100 members in the group in less than 24 hours,” Klein said.