Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Coconino County needs more volunteers and is hoping to add more diversity to its ranks.

A CASA is a community volunteer matched through the program with a child in foster care. As that child moves through the foster care system with the hope of finding permanent placement — either through reunification or adoption, the CASA is there to support them inside and outside of court proceesings.

Every CASA assembles a report for the judge to review that can offer more insight into a situation.

“CASA volunteers are just regular community members who have a heart for kids, have a heart for kids in the system,” explained Natalie Bryant, the CASA recruitment and training coordinator.

Alongside attorneys and Department of Child Services (DCS) caseworkers, CASAs advocate for the children they’re matched with and assemble a report for the judge in that child’s case to review.

“When cases have a CASA on it, not only does the judge get a court report from DCS, they get the court report from the CASA, too. The CASA, because they only have usually one child or a couple of children, they are able to spend so much more time with that one child -- whereas DCS, their caseload is overwhelming,” said Nicole Snow, a CASA coordinator and handler of Franklin, one of two new courthouse dogs at Coconino County Juvenile Court.

She’s worked as a child and family therapist, and often specifically served youth in foster care in that capacity. She said, in general, the presence of one caring adult in a child’s life can make a tremendous difference.

Snow said oftentimes kids enter the foster care system and lose their traditional adult support systems. They might move schools and lose contact with teachers or coaches, and they often are dislocated from family.

“CASA aims to create those supports for them,” Snow said. “I think kids connect sometimes with the fact that they’re not paid to be with them. It’s purely out of their heart. They’re volunteering. Kids sense that. I’ve seen some of the most beautiful relationships develop between CASAs and the youth that they work with.”

There are currently 52 Coconino County-based children who have the support of a CASA volunteer. The organization needs 104 more volunteers in this area to meet the needs of every child in the system.

“We just need someone with an advocate’s heart who is willing to walk with these kids no matter what,” Bryant said.

Bryant was between jobs and had time to dedicate to volunteer advocacy work when she was encouraged to look into work as a CASA. After 30 hours of training, a polygraph and a background check, she got her first assignment in December.

“I love kids, I love connecting with people, and I love the opportunity to be a safe harbor in a really unsafe world and they’re in a really unsafe place right now, probably in one of the hardest times of their life. To be just a safe person, a safe harbor in the middle of a storm is really meaningful to me,” Bryant said.

She recalled having the child she worked with call her multiple times on Mother’s Day, just to seek support.

“It was truly such an honor to get to advocate for her,” Bryant said. “I developed such a deep affection for her. I want to see her thrive and it’s hard as a CASA to be so close to so much suffering. It’s also so rewarding to get to love someone in those darkest hours of their lives.”

Acting as a safe harbor is challenging work, and Snow said that’s one of the reasons why Coconino County always needs more CASA volunteers.

”We’re always trying to figure out how to retain CASAs, because this is really hard heart work. These CASAs come from all different backgrounds. Sometimes this is the first time they’re seeing trauma at this level,” Snow said. “That’s why I think 30% of our kids have a CASA. We would love 100%. I don’t think we’ve ever gotten there.”

Franklin is a new potential support for CASAs. While the burly English Labrador is a soothing presence for kids on court appearance days, he can also be a therapeutic outlet for adult volunteers.

On a practical level, becoming a CASA is a commitment. On top of training, and the emotional work a CASA will volunteer for about 10 to 12 hours a month, spending time with the child they’re assigned and working on their case.

Often, she added, CASAs want to spend more than the requisite amount of time with the kids they support — which is encouraged.

Roughly 30% of kids with CASAs from Coconino County are placed in foster or group homes in Phoenix. According to Snow, that’s because there aren’t enough foster families in Flagstaff.

“That’s one of the things. We need volunteers who are willing to drive, because Coconino County doesn’t have the placement opportunities, especially for older kids. So, a lot of them are based in Phoenix and they still need that support. They still need someone to have their back, but those people need to be willing to drive,” Bryant said.

Minority populations, Snow said, are over-represented in the foster care system. A significant portion of the children who need CASAs in Coconino County are members of tribal nations.

Bryant said the organization is actively trying to recruit more Native American CASAs in hopes that children will have the chance to connect with adults who better understand their experience.

“One of our goals as an organization is to have a more diverse pool of volunteers. What we would ideally want is to make sure our pool of volunteers matches our community demographics and makeup so that people can be represented in the system and within CASA,” Bryant said. “[These] children need someone to have their back. If that person can look like them or knows what it’s like or had similar experiences in the world, even better. If that’s not possible, kids that have a CASA are so much more likely to be placed in a permanent home and are so much more likely to do better in school. They’re half as likely to return to the foster care system than other kids.”

LGBTQ+ youth are not asked to self-identify, so there’s no data on their numbers in Coconino County.

In places that do keep track, Bryant said, the data shows LGBTQ+ youth are more likely to be moved from home to home.

“I think LGBTQ+ people don’t always feel that there are safe spaces for them," Snow said. "We want them to always know that, hey, we’re one of those safe spaces. If you want to volunteer and you have a heart for kids, we’ve got a match for you."

She conceded that the court and the justice system, in general, can seem adversarial or unsafe for some people. But, Coconino County Juvenile Court, she said, has worked hard to be trauma-informed, and aspires to be a place where people can find welcome, shelter, and a successful path forward.