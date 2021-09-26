Carpenter's Column: Ze peeples of ze book

I’m home after attending the annual HACKs (Humorists, Authors, Columnists, and Kibbitzers Society) Convention on the campus of my alma mater, The Biloxi School of Bartending.

If you’ve ever watched Abert's squirrels at a replenished bird feeder, then you’ve seen how these HACKs conventions tend to go.

I enjoyed browsing the vendor booths with their back-support seat cushions, ergonomic keyboards, thesauri, blue-light reducing eyewear. I always try to donate to various fundraising efforts — carpal tunnel research, the Home for Retired HACKs, Book Reviewers Anonymous. Usually, I’ll buy a raffle ticket or two. I never win, but what the heck, it helps HACKs.

During the intermission of a panel discussion, “Spell Check: The Myth, the Magic,” I learned that I had won a séance session with Madame Marquette ReSerge. Madame ReSerge is famous within the HACKs community for her ability to help her clients identify their audiences. Anecdotally, she has also helped clients find lost car keys.

Madame ReSerge would conduct the séance during the convention. I had some time to kill before the HACKies ceremony that evening. I texted her and she invited me up to her suite.