Carpenter's Column: Ze peeples of ze book

I’m home after attending the annual HACKs (Humorists, Authors, Columnists, and Kibbitzers Society) Convention on the campus of my alma mater, The Biloxi School of Bartending.
If you’ve ever watched Abert's squirrels at a replenished bird feeder, then you’ve seen how these HACKs conventions tend to go.
I enjoyed browsing the vendor booths with their back-support seat cushions, ergonomic keyboards, thesauri, blue-light reducing eyewear. I always try to donate to various fundraising efforts — carpal tunnel research, the Home for Retired HACKs, Book Reviewers Anonymous. Usually, I’ll buy a raffle ticket or two. I never win, but what the heck, it helps HACKs.
During the intermission of a panel discussion, “Spell Check: The Myth, the Magic,” I learned that I had won a séance session with Madame Marquette ReSerge. Madame ReSerge is famous within the HACKs community for her ability to help her clients identify their audiences. Anecdotally, she has also helped clients find lost car keys.
Madame ReSerge would conduct the séance during the convention. I had some time to kill before the HACKies ceremony that evening. I texted her and she invited me up to her suite.
Her husband, the carpal tunnel wrist support booth guy, greeted me at the door on his way out. “She’s in there,” he nodded over his shoulder. “Grain of salt,” he said softly and left.
Madame ReSerge sat at a table near a window overlooking a parking lot. Overcast skies reminded me that I had not been outside in two days.
I took a seat at the table opposite her. She wore a pale blue pantsuit that matched her bouffant hair. We might have attended different high schools together. She looked like she might have wrestled welterweight back in the day. In the middle of the table sat a small crystal ball the size of a truck stop snow globe, her “traveler,” she called it.
“Vhat is it zhat you zeek?”
I had no idea. I could feel my car keys in my left front pants pocket. “I’ve heard that you can help me understand who reads my column.”
She closed one eye and turned her head to look at me sideways. “Zo, zhat is vhat you vant to know?”
I nodded. “It’s hard to get any hard demographic data from Corporate.”
She turned her gaze to the ball. “Zhat iz very true.” Her eyes slowly closed. Lots of blue eye shadow. She opened her eyes and looked directly into mine.
“I zee, one, no, two—”
“That’s it?”
“One or two dozen.”
“Really? That many?”
“Vhat? Iz zit a zurprise?”
“Well . . . you never really know. Can you tell me anything specific about them? Age, income, own or rent?
“Ze demographics, you vant? No. Zhat I cannot do. Vut, I can tell you ziz. Ze are ze peeples of ze book.”
“Ze peeples of ze book?”
She rolled her eyes at me and slapped the table with both palms. “Ze are readers, you idiot. Ze vill read any-zing — even you.” She slid her business card across the table. “Tell your friends.”