Carpenter's Column: Your traffic horoscope for today

Have you ever yearned for a local traffic report on your way to work? We’ve had enough with the Phoenix traffic reports, right? Who cares that traffic has slowed between Peoria and Dunlap on the Black Canyon Freeway. We want to know what the heck is happening on South Milton in front of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. We want to know whether some bozo has wedged a house trailer beneath the railroad underpass during morning rush hour. We want to know whether our state motto, “Be Prepared . . . To Stop,” will be in full force this week.

Sunday, Nov. 1: If today is your birthday, your oil needs changing. You should also clean out your glove box. You will have your hands full this year trying to make your car payments because you’ve decided to trade in your Camry for a Porsche. Think again. Your many admirers can’t afford your insurance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let her drive. Avoid car washes; if you can’t, avoid pigeons. Someone will bend your antenna.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec.21): Turn off your left turn signal. It’s been flashing since you moved to town. There is no point in chuckling at the guy with the stop sign at the construction site. Sure, he’s working on a Sunday, but he makes twice as much as you and he has a college degree.