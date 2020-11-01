Carpenter's Column: Your traffic horoscope for today

Have you ever yearned for a local traffic report on your way to work? We’ve had enough with the Phoenix traffic reports, right? Who cares that traffic has slowed between Peoria and Dunlap on the Black Canyon Freeway. We want to know what the heck is happening on South Milton in front of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. We want to know whether some bozo has wedged a house trailer beneath the railroad underpass during morning rush hour. We want to know whether our state motto, “Be Prepared . . . To Stop,” will be in full force this week.
Sunday, Nov. 1: If today is your birthday, your oil needs changing. You should also clean out your glove box. You will have your hands full this year trying to make your car payments because you’ve decided to trade in your Camry for a Porsche. Think again. Your many admirers can’t afford your insurance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let her drive. Avoid car washes; if you can’t, avoid pigeons. Someone will bend your antenna.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec.21): Turn off your left turn signal. It’s been flashing since you moved to town. There is no point in chuckling at the guy with the stop sign at the construction site. Sure, he’s working on a Sunday, but he makes twice as much as you and he has a college degree.
Capricorn (Dec.22-Jan.19): It’s OK to drive to the edge of town, but you must come back. Limit night driving, unless it’s dark.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Yield. Do not use reverse.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): No fishing from bridge.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You will misplace your car keys. This will not amuse you. In true Aries style, you will rant and rave and stomp your feet at the incompetence of the world, then you will find your keys in the ignition of your locked car. Twice.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You will never drive a car named after your astrological sign because you are superstitious. Instead you drive a Daewoo, because it is named after your mother.
Gemini (May 21- June 20): Neither of you should be driving this week.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): It’s OK to detail your Volvo this week, but it’s not OK to call in sick to work to do so. Drive slowly, but at least go the speed limit. Don’t empty your ashtray in the parking lot, unless you’re visiting a Virgo. Keep both hands on the wheel.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Stop looking at yourself in the mirror at every stop signal. Nobody cares — unless you’re making a left turn.
Virgo (Aug.23-Sept. 22): Do what you’re told, and nobody gets hurt. Avoid shopping carts and vintage cars. Dings in your car door will be especially painful this week.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take directions this week. Come to a complete stop at the drive-through window — cut back on the French fries, especially while looking for a parking space at the mall.
