“Sonder: The awareness that everyone has a story."—John Koenig, in The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows

There I was in line at the supermarket reading tabloid headlines about the latest paranormal/alien abduction/political scandal/weight loss miracle, when I noticed my father standing nearby in another checkout line.

I recognized the back of his head, the curve and color of his ears, the width of his shoulders, the way he held his hand above a choice of gum.

The sight of him froze me where I stood, stuck like a wedge in a stump, between my delight in seeing him again and my knowledge that he’s been dead for almost 30 years.

I was certain it was him.

He showed a package of gum to a tall white-haired woman ahead of him. He said something. She laughed and he grinned. He looked my way and our eyes met.

He wasn’t Dad. There was a resemblance, but it wasn’t him. I knew he couldn’t be, really, but for about a minute there I thought all the rules had changed and I could talk to him again, hear him breathe, feel his heart beating, his skin warm again to my touch.

“Sir? Paper or plastic?”

On the way home, I got to thinking about how many times we appear to others to somebody important to them, though we don’t even know it ourselves. From unexpected angles we are told that we remind some stranger of some other stranger, and afterward, we are left with an odd sense of connection to that coincidence.

There’s no telling when we will resemble somebody else, no way of knowing what we might mean to strangers. The connections that link us, one to the other, are elastic, but unbreakable. We can stretch them almost to an infinite sense of isolation or separateness, but in the end, we remain joined by our fundamental commonalities — muddling about for meaning, praying for luck, hoping for mercy and hedging our bets about God.

The elasticity that permits us to pull back from others without breaking the bonds that bind us is also the force that pulls us closer together when the need arises. I do not know much about the man who bakes my favorite pizza, or the clerk who smiles when she scans my purchases. I know even less about the man behind me in line, but I do know they’re just as alive as I am and seeing connections I don’t see.

The next time somebody tells me I remind them of someone, I’m going to smile and thank them. If the resemblance seemed important enough for them to tell me, I’ll take it as a gift from a stranger, a gift that adds another connection for me to this world.

As for my father, I can only hope that wherever he is, if he sees somebody who looks like me, he won’t say, “Warm down here, ain’t it.”