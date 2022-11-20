Carpenter's Column: You don’t want to miss the bus

What did I know, what did I know/of love’s austere and lonely offices.—Robert Hayden, from his poem “Those Winter Sundays.”

As a high school athlete my aspirations were modest. What I lacked in prowess I made up for in enthusiasm. Regardless of the sport, and I played them all, my only goal was to make the traveling squad.

It didn’t matter whether I was fodder for the kickoff team, the 11th man on the basketball team, the pinch-runner ahead of the mercy rule, or the second leg in the mile relay, if I was on the bus, all my hard work had paid off.

The nearest competitor school was 40 miles away; the farthest, 200 miles. Some trips left before dawn. Most left town at a reasonable hour, but it was usually around midnight that the bus rolled to a stop in the parking lot behind the gym.

It never occurred to me that my father wouldn’t be sitting in his truck waiting to pick me up.

And it never occurred that he didn’t.

This was back in 1966-1972, during junior and senior high school. Nobody knew for certain when the bus would arrive. Say we stopped in Wickenburg for the team meal — and we often stopped in Wickenburg for the team meal — there was no predicting how long it would take to prepare and serve chicken-fried steak and black-eyed peas to a team of hungry boys.

At the end of the trip, we’d climb out of the bus and scatter to the vehicles in which our parents sat with their heaters on and exhaust glowing in the taillights.

I’d climb in and Dad would ask, “How was the game?”

“We lost.”

“Too bad.”

“How’d you do?”

“I got my bell rung on a kickoff.”

“You OK?”

“Yeah, but my pride’s a little bruised.”

“That happens. Hey, at least you were in the game.”

“I almost made a tackle.”

“Good.”

He was there in the early mornings, too. Coming into my bedroom to wake me. Athletes were required to wear shirts and neckties on game days, so I’d come to the kitchen counter looking like, now that I think about it, looking like my eventual adult self. Thank goodness, I didn’t realize it at the time. I might have called it quits right then and gone back to bed.

Dad always had breakfast ready. Eggs and bacon and toast. We sat together on high stools at the kitchen counter. He drank coffee while I drank a huge glass of Strawberry Quik.

Then I’d grab my travel bag and he’d drive me down to the school parking lot. The bus would be waiting.

I would climb out of his truck.

“Bye, Dad.”

"Good luck, Tom.”

He’d drive away and I’d climb aboard the bus and doze.

Robert Hayden said it best: “Sundays too my father got up early/and put his clothes on in the blueblack cold,/then with cracked hands that ached/from labor in the weekday weather made/banked fires blaze. No one ever thanked him.”

“Thanks, Dad.”

Happy Thanksgiving, dear readers. Thank you for reading.