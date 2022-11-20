Carpenter's Column: You don’t want to miss the bus

What did I know, what did I know/of love’s austere and lonely offices.—Robert Hayden, from his poem “Those Winter Sundays.”
As a high school athlete my aspirations were modest. What I lacked in prowess I made up for in enthusiasm. Regardless of the sport, and I played them all, my only goal was to make the traveling squad.
It didn’t matter whether I was fodder for the kickoff team, the 11th man on the basketball team, the pinch-runner ahead of the mercy rule, or the second leg in the mile relay, if I was on the bus, all my hard work had paid off.
The nearest competitor school was 40 miles away; the farthest, 200 miles. Some trips left before dawn. Most left town at a reasonable hour, but it was usually around midnight that the bus rolled to a stop in the parking lot behind the gym.
It never occurred to me that my father wouldn’t be sitting in his truck waiting to pick me up.
This was back in 1966-1972, during junior and senior high school. Nobody knew for certain when the bus would arrive. Say we stopped in Wickenburg for the team meal — and we often stopped in Wickenburg for the team meal — there was no predicting how long it would take to prepare and serve chicken-fried steak and black-eyed peas to a team of hungry boys.
At the end of the trip, we’d climb out of the bus and scatter to the vehicles in which our parents sat with their heaters on and exhaust glowing in the taillights.
I’d climb in and Dad would ask, “How was the game?”
“We lost.”
“Too bad.”
“How’d you do?”
“I got my bell rung on a kickoff.”
“You OK?”
“Yeah, but my pride’s a little bruised.”
“That happens. Hey, at least you were in the game.”
“I almost made a tackle.”
“Good.”
He was there in the early mornings, too. Coming into my bedroom to wake me. Athletes were required to wear shirts and neckties on game days, so I’d come to the kitchen counter looking like, now that I think about it, looking like my eventual adult self. Thank goodness, I didn’t realize it at the time. I might have called it quits right then and gone back to bed.
Dad always had breakfast ready. Eggs and bacon and toast. We sat together on high stools at the kitchen counter. He drank coffee while I drank a huge glass of Strawberry Quik.
Then I’d grab my travel bag and he’d drive me down to the school parking lot. The bus would be waiting.
I would climb out of his truck.
“Bye, Dad.”
"Good luck, Tom.”
He’d drive away and I’d climb aboard the bus and doze.
Robert Hayden said it best: “Sundays too my father got up early/and put his clothes on in the blueblack cold,/then with cracked hands that ached/from labor in the weekday weather made/banked fires blaze. No one ever thanked him.”
“Thanks, Dad.”
Happy Thanksgiving, dear readers. Thank you for reading.
1 of 9
Snowbowl Opens For Winter Season
Stacia Di Amore looks downhill as she cruises the Upper Ridge run at Arizona Snowbowl Thursday morning as the resort opened its lifts for its 84th winter ski and snowboard season. For an online photo gallery of Snowbowl's opening day, visit azdailysun.com, and see Page A6 for more photos.
A sign wishing skiers and snowboarders a "Happy Opening Day" stands on a table full of free donuts and coffee Thursday morning on the patio by the Arizona Gondola at Snowbowl. Snowbowl opened for the 2022-2023 season Thursday.
Stacia Di Amore looks downhill as she cruises the Upper Ridge run at Arizona Snowbowl Thursday morning as the resort opened its lifts for its 84th winter ski and snowboard season. For an online photo gallery of Snowbowl's opening day, visit azdailysun.com, and see Page A6 for more photos.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Snowbowl Opens For Winter Season
A skier enthusiastically slides down Logjam run Thursday afternoon at Arizona Snowbowl as the resort opens for its first day of the 2022-2023 season.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Snowbowl Opens For Winter Season
About 100 skiers and snowboarders stand in line for the Arizona Gondola Thursday morning waiting for the lift to open and to take their first run of the 2022-2023 ski season at Arizona Snowbowl.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Snowbowl Opens For Winter Season
Michael Scott watches his path as he rides down the Upper Ridge run at Arizona Snowbowl Thursday morning. The resort opened its lifts Thursday for its 84th winter ski and snowboard season.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Snowbowl Opens For Winter Season
A skier sprays a curtain of snow on Upper Ridge run Thursday afternoon at Arizona Snowbowl as the resort opens for its first day of the 2022-2023 season.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Snowbowl Opens For Winter Season
A skier sprays a curtain of snow on Logjam run Thursday afternoon at Arizona Snowbowl as the resort opens for its first day of the 2022-2023 season.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Snowbowl Opens For Winter Season
A sign wishing skiers and snowboarders a "Happy Opening Day" stands on a table full of free donuts and coffee Thursday morning on the patio by the Arizona Gondola at Snowbowl. Snowbowl opened for the 2022-2023 season Thursday.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Snowbowl Opens For Winter Season
About 100 skiers and snowboarders stand in line for the Arizona Gondola Thursday morning waiting for the lift to open and to take their first run of the 2022-2023 ski season.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Snowbowl Opens For Winter Season
A skier jumps off a rail in the terrain park Thursday afternoon at Arizona Snowbowl as the resort opens for its first day of the 2022-2023 season.
Flagstaff Police are investigating a stabbing that took place over the weekend. The victim was stabbed three times and taken to Flagstaff Medical Center, after seeking help at Flagstaff Shelter Services.
At 11:30 pm Tuesday, Ponderosa Fire crews, Coconino County Sheriff's Deputies, and BNSF Police responded to the tracks east of Belmont after a train struck a car on the tracks. Two people were found dead at the scene.
Right now, Coconino County Juvenile Court Services has 95 open dependency cases in which the state Department of Child Services (DCS) has removed children from households--85% of those cases involve substance abuse. A new program is launching to help parents achieve sobriety, and families to safely reunify.