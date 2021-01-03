Carpenter's Column: Yippee! Here we go again

“Why not” is a slogan for an interesting life.—Mason Cooley
A positive attitude may not solve all of your problems, but it will annoy enough people to make it worth the effort.--Herm Albright
There is a time for departure even when there’s no certain place to go.—Tennessee Williams
He who is outside his door already has the hard part of his journey behind him.—Dutch proverb
It is better to wear out one’s shoes than one’s sheets.—Spanish Proverb
There is no cure for birth and death except to enjoy the interval.—George Santayana
Whatever you may be sure of, be sure of this: That you are dreadfully like other people.—James Russell Lowell
To really enjoy the better things in life, one must first have experienced the things they are better than.—Oscar Homolka
If I try to be like him, who will be like me?—Yiddish proverb
You may be disappointed if you fail, but you are doomed if you don’t try.—Beverly Sills
Luck never gives; it only lends.—Swedish proverb
Anyone can hold the helm when the sea is calm.—Publilius Syrus
People don’t ever seem to recognize that doing what’s right is no guarantee against misfortune.—William McFee
Failure is not the only punishment for laziness; there is also the success of others.—Jules Renard
A hen is only an egg’s way of making another egg.—Samuel Butler
Nothing is a stronger influence psychologically on their environment, and especially on their children, than the unlived lives of their parents.—Carl Jung
During the first period of a man’s life the greatest danger is not to take the risk.--Soren Kierkegaard
Truth always originates in a minority of one, and every custom begins as a broken precedent.—William J. Durant
You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.—Ralph Waldo Emerson
The man who can’t dance thinks the band is no good—Polish proverb
A professor is one who talks in someone else’s sleep.—W. H. Auden
Necessity never made a good bargain.—Benjamin Franklin
The formula “two and two make five” is not without its attractions.—Fedor Dostoevksy
One of the oldest human needs is having someone to wonder where you are when you don’t come home at night.—Margaret Mead
A synonym is a word you use when you can’t spell the other one.—Baltasar Gracian
Being defeated is often a temporary condition. Giving up is what makes it permanent.—Marlene von Savant
If you are seeking creative ideas, go out for a walk. Angels whisper to a man when he goes for a walk.—Raymond Inmon
All men dream, but not equally. Those who dream by night in the dusty recesses of their minds, wake in the day to find it was vanity; but the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act on the dreams with open eyes, to make them possible.—Thomas E. Lawrence