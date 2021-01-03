 Skip to main content
Carpenter's Column: Yippee! Here we go again
CARPENTER’S COLUMN

Carpenter's Column: Yippee! Here we go again

{{featured_button_text}}
Carpenters Column

“Why not” is a slogan for an interesting life.—Mason Cooley

A positive attitude may not solve all of your problems, but it will annoy enough people to make it worth the effort.--Herm Albright

There is a time for departure even when there’s no certain place to go.—Tennessee Williams

He who is outside his door already has the hard part of his journey behind him.—Dutch proverb

It is better to wear out one’s shoes than one’s sheets.—Spanish Proverb

There is no cure for birth and death except to enjoy the interval.—George Santayana

Whatever you may be sure of, be sure of this: That you are dreadfully like other people.—James Russell Lowell

To really enjoy the better things in life, one must first have experienced the things they are better than.—Oscar Homolka

If I try to be like him, who will be like me?—Yiddish proverb

You may be disappointed if you fail, but you are doomed if you don’t try.—Beverly Sills

Luck never gives; it only lends.—Swedish proverb

Anyone can hold the helm when the sea is calm.—Publilius Syrus

People don’t ever seem to recognize that doing what’s right is no guarantee against misfortune.—William McFee

Failure is not the only punishment for laziness; there is also the success of others.—Jules Renard

A hen is only an egg’s way of making another egg.—Samuel Butler

Nothing is a stronger influence psychologically on their environment, and especially on their children, than the unlived lives of their parents.—Carl Jung

During the first period of a man’s life the greatest danger is not to take the risk.--Soren Kierkegaard

Truth always originates in a minority of one, and every custom begins as a broken precedent.—William J. Durant

You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.—Ralph Waldo Emerson

The man who can’t dance thinks the band is no good—Polish proverb

A professor is one who talks in someone else’s sleep.—W. H. Auden

Necessity never made a good bargain.—Benjamin Franklin

The formula “two and two make five” is not without its attractions.—Fedor Dostoevksy

One of the oldest human needs is having someone to wonder where you are when you don’t come home at night.—Margaret Mead

A synonym is a word you use when you can’t spell the other one.—Baltasar Gracian

Being defeated is often a temporary condition. Giving up is what makes it permanent.—Marlene von Savant

If you are seeking creative ideas, go out for a walk. Angels whisper to a man when he goes for a walk.—Raymond Inmon

All men dream, but not equally. Those who dream by night in the dusty recesses of their minds, wake in the day to find it was vanity; but the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act on the dreams with open eyes, to make them possible.—Thomas E. Lawrence

