Carpenter's Column: Yippee! Here we go again

“Why not” is a slogan for an interesting life.—Mason Cooley

A positive attitude may not solve all of your problems, but it will annoy enough people to make it worth the effort.--Herm Albright

There is a time for departure even when there’s no certain place to go.—Tennessee Williams

He who is outside his door already has the hard part of his journey behind him.—Dutch proverb

It is better to wear out one’s shoes than one’s sheets.—Spanish Proverb

There is no cure for birth and death except to enjoy the interval.—George Santayana

Whatever you may be sure of, be sure of this: That you are dreadfully like other people.—James Russell Lowell

To really enjoy the better things in life, one must first have experienced the things they are better than.—Oscar Homolka

If I try to be like him, who will be like me?—Yiddish proverb

You may be disappointed if you fail, but you are doomed if you don’t try.—Beverly Sills

Luck never gives; it only lends.—Swedish proverb