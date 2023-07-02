It happened 50 years ago and a 140 west of here, in a railroad town much like our railroad town, much like all the railroad towns in northern Arizona.

On July 5, 1973, at about 2 p.m., a propane tank car exploded and 11 members of the volunteer Kingman Fire Department and an employee of the Doxol Gas Company were killed instantly or died later from their burns.

The railroad car was filled with 33,000 gallons of propane when it caught fire at approximately 1:30 p.m. The explosion, at 1:58 p.m., created a fireball estimated by investigators to have enveloped 2 acres with temperatures ranging from 2,600 degrees at the center to 1,800 degrees at its outer edge.

Bill Casson, 52, Jimmy Cox, 55, and Roger Hubka, 27, died instantly. Joe Chambers, 37, and Marvin Mast (a Doxol employee) 42, died on July 6. Art Stringer, 25, died on July 7. Chris Sanders, 38, and Lee Williams, 47, died on July 8. Butch Henry, 28, died on July 10. John Campbell, 41, died on July 16. Don Webb, 38, died on July 18. Alan Hansen, 34, died July 19. They left behind 29 children.

Fifty years ago.

For those of us affected by that tragedy, time has not erased much. Not the community wide call for ice; not the two-week vigil that followed and the news of yet another death; not the anniversary. July 5, every year. July 5.

Living memory gradually dissolves as each generation passes away. Of those who were there that day, who heard the blast, who felt the heat, their number shrinks as time passes.

It’s a shame, and yet that’s the way these things go. But there were lessons learned from that tragedy that have prevented similar tragedies since. Video of the situation and the results of study and investigation identified the nature of the disaster: a Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion, or BLEVE. Protocols and training were developed to help prevent a similar loss of life.

The men of the Kingman Volunteer Fire Department didn’t have much time to assess the situation. They responded to their pagers. They rolled up in the fire truck or their personal or company vehicles and put on their turnout gear as they watched jets of flame flare from the tanker. They pulled hose to cool the tanker when ...

Fifty years ago. Eventually, nothing will remain but a plaque in a park; perhaps somebody telling a grandchild about a great-grandpa who did a brave thing and died while doing it a long, long time ago.

There are countless tragedies to remember in this life and in these times. Were we to attempt to count them all we would lose our way. We would sink under the weight of so much sorrow. The best we can do, I think, is remember what we can, and honor what we remember.

After all, it was just down the road from us, a couple of hours away.