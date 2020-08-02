Carpenter's Column: Would Ayn Rand wear a face mask?

There has been a lively discussion recently about “rugged individualism” as a possible explanation for why some folks are reluctant to wear masks during the pandemic. I am descended from a tradition of rugged individualism: strong, independent, self-reliant, and tough as nails: that was my momma.
To protect her children, my mother would have worn a welder’s mask to the market. She’s been gone a long time. However, if she was still kicking and if she felt forced to comply with an edict, I can see her right eyebrow arching with umbrage, her hackles rising above her starched collar, her immaculate white sneakers digging into the polished tile, her clenched hands on her hips . . . somebody is about to get a whoopin.’
Let me try to explain. My mother did not quit smoking cigarettes until she was in her 60s. She started smoking when she was in high school. So, she smoked for about 40 years. This was back when smoking was chic and cheap, when a woman of modest means could afford to smoke two packs a day. Which is what she did. We had ashtrays all over the house. We had ashtrays in our car. One of my chores was emptying the car ashtray. I used to include that arcane skill on my resume, until it became evident nobody knew what I was talking about.
She smoked while she cooked; she smoked while she ate. She had an ashtray in the laundry room. We had ashtrays in the bathrooms. We had an ashtray with an ashtray. She never looked more comfortable than when I saw her sitting in the family room, her shoeless stocking feet propped on the ottoman while she read a romance novel and smoked a cigarette.
Meanwhile, the surgeon general declared that cigarette smoking was harmful. Mom didn’t listen. I never heard her argue about it. She just kept putting cartons of cigarettes into her grocery cart beside the gallons of milk and boxes of Frosted Flakes and away she went.
Until an X-ray revealed a spot on her lung. And like that, she quit. Cold turkey. I never saw her smoke another cigarette. What lingered, however, was her adamant defense of the rights of smokers. By then, restaurants were required to provide separate seating for smokers and nonsmokers. Our favorite restaurant met this requirement with placards designating some tables, within the same room, as “nonsmoking.”
The absurdity of this level of compliance seemed readily apparent, at least to her offspring, but Mom refused to support any infringement upon the rights of smokers.
And then one day she changed. Why? How? I don’t know. She just perceived the absurd and acknowledged smoking as the public health hazard it is. And that was that. End of discussion.
So, I guess what I’m saying is this. The recalcitrance of rugged individualists is not irreversible. Tough little ol’ ladies aren’t stupid; they just don’t want anybody pushing them around. Which I don’t recommend, unless you’re lookin’ for a whoopin.’
