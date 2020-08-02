Carpenter's Column: Would Ayn Rand wear a face mask?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There has been a lively discussion recently about “rugged individualism” as a possible explanation for why some folks are reluctant to wear masks during the pandemic. I am descended from a tradition of rugged individualism: strong, independent, self-reliant, and tough as nails: that was my momma.

To protect her children, my mother would have worn a welder’s mask to the market. She’s been gone a long time. However, if she was still kicking and if she felt forced to comply with an edict, I can see her right eyebrow arching with umbrage, her hackles rising above her starched collar, her immaculate white sneakers digging into the polished tile, her clenched hands on her hips . . . somebody is about to get a whoopin.’

Let me try to explain. My mother did not quit smoking cigarettes until she was in her 60s. She started smoking when she was in high school. So, she smoked for about 40 years. This was back when smoking was chic and cheap, when a woman of modest means could afford to smoke two packs a day. Which is what she did. We had ashtrays all over the house. We had ashtrays in our car. One of my chores was emptying the car ashtray. I used to include that arcane skill on my resume, until it became evident nobody knew what I was talking about.