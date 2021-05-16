 Skip to main content
Carpenter's Column: With an infinite number of monkeys
CARPENTER'S COLUMN

Carpenter's Column: With an infinite number of monkeys

Carpenters Column

Editor’s Note: Mr. Carpenter is recuperating from injuries suffered during an enthusiastic, if ill-advised, demonstration of a Yoga posture while atop a billiard table.

We immediately launched a search to find a temporary replacement. Word travels fast in the seedy underworld of newspaper columnists and we soon received submissions from around the globe. We scrutinized every submission in an effort to insure we could retain someone who can match or exceed the quality and relevance that both of Mr. Carpenter’s loyal readers have come to expect from him.

One submission proved particularly intriguing. Scientists at the Paignton Zoo in Devon, England, provided six Sulawesi macaques with a computer. The researchers wanted to test the old barroom theory — if you have an infinite number of monkeys and an infinite number of typewriters, would they eventually produce the complete works of Shakespeare? Since the researchers didn’t have an infinite number of monkeys, typewriters, or time, nothing remotely resembling Shakespeare resulted. However, grant funding being what it is, the computer has remained on in the monkey room. A male macaque named Rowan has shown a facility with a keyboard comparable to that of Mr. Carpenter. We have retained Rowan until such time as Mr. Carpenter has recuperated from his injuries.

turn off the bbc i wish they would its

on day and night and day and night and

i prefer reading to television but no

body here knows that they think

im a monkey and just because

sibilance and glottal stops impede

my speech just a dumb shorttailed

primate with opposable thumbs who

hates sign language is too slow and

i forget what the question was when

they ask me to pick the blue block

for a banana turning yellow eating

this much potassium would like some grapes

then they will see some color recognition

the grad student who gets paid to watch

us at night sleeps in a chair so i can

read what he reads while asleep

archy and mehitabel by don marquis

cockroach and cat in a new york sun

newsroom in 1934 if a cockroach

can type so can i so im

typing while my macaque colleagues

elmo gum heather and holly

groom and play on the tire swings

they dont type or read although holly

has a hilarious repertoire of bawdy

limericks she likes to sign at parties

as for shakespeare if they had only

told me what they wanted

i could have complied let me

not to the marriage of true minds

admit impediments love is not love

which alters when it alteration finds

or bends with the remover to remove

which is not so hard if

you read as much as i do

