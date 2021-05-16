Carpenter's Column: With an infinite number of monkeys

We immediately launched a search to find a temporary replacement. Word travels fast in the seedy underworld of newspaper columnists and we soon received submissions from around the globe. We scrutinized every submission in an effort to insure we could retain someone who can match or exceed the quality and relevance that both of Mr. Carpenter’s loyal readers have come to expect from him.

One submission proved particularly intriguing. Scientists at the Paignton Zoo in Devon, England, provided six Sulawesi macaques with a computer. The researchers wanted to test the old barroom theory — if you have an infinite number of monkeys and an infinite number of typewriters, would they eventually produce the complete works of Shakespeare? Since the researchers didn’t have an infinite number of monkeys, typewriters, or time, nothing remotely resembling Shakespeare resulted. However, grant funding being what it is, the computer has remained on in the monkey room. A male macaque named Rowan has shown a facility with a keyboard comparable to that of Mr. Carpenter. We have retained Rowan until such time as Mr. Carpenter has recuperated from his injuries.