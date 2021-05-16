Carpenter's Column: With an infinite number of monkeys

Editor’s Note: Mr. Carpenter is recuperating from injuries suffered during an enthusiastic, if ill-advised, demonstration of a Yoga posture while atop a billiard table.
We immediately launched a search to find a temporary replacement. Word travels fast in the seedy underworld of newspaper columnists and we soon received submissions from around the globe. We scrutinized every submission in an effort to insure we could retain someone who can match or exceed the quality and relevance that both of Mr. Carpenter’s loyal readers have come to expect from him.
One submission proved particularly intriguing. Scientists at the Paignton Zoo in Devon, England, provided six Sulawesi macaques with a computer. The researchers wanted to test the old barroom theory — if you have an infinite number of monkeys and an infinite number of typewriters, would they eventually produce the complete works of Shakespeare? Since the researchers didn’t have an infinite number of monkeys, typewriters, or time, nothing remotely resembling Shakespeare resulted. However, grant funding being what it is, the computer has remained on in the monkey room. A male macaque named Rowan has shown a facility with a keyboard comparable to that of Mr. Carpenter. We have retained Rowan until such time as Mr. Carpenter has recuperated from his injuries.
turn off the bbc i wish they would its
on day and night and day and night and
i prefer reading to television but no
body here knows that they think
im a monkey and just because
sibilance and glottal stops impede
my speech just a dumb shorttailed
primate with opposable thumbs who
hates sign language is too slow and
i forget what the question was when
they ask me to pick the blue block
for a banana turning yellow eating
this much potassium would like some grapes
then they will see some color recognition
the grad student who gets paid to watch
us at night sleeps in a chair so i can
read what he reads while asleep
archy and mehitabel by don marquis
cockroach and cat in a new york sun
newsroom in 1934 if a cockroach
can type so can i so im
typing while my macaque colleagues
elmo gum heather and holly
groom and play on the tire swings
they dont type or read although holly
has a hilarious repertoire of bawdy
limericks she likes to sign at parties
as for shakespeare if they had only
told me what they wanted
i could have complied let me
not to the marriage of true minds
admit impediments love is not love
which alters when it alteration finds
or bends with the remover to remove
which is not so hard if
you read as much as i do