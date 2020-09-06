Carpenter's Column: Wit and wisdom in nine items or less

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tom is on vacation this week. A version of this column appeared on March 2, 2003.

You can learn a lot while shopping for groceries. The other day as I navigated through the aisles at the market, I realized that I had been following a woman who was pushing her three-year-old daughter around in a shopping cart. In the cookie section the little girl asked for a cookie and her mother told her no. The child started whining and fussing.

The mother said, “Now Mary, we just have half of the aisles left to go — don’t get upset. It won’t be long now.”

I minded my own business and kept my distance behind her, but when we reached the candy aisle, the little girl threw another tantrum when her mother told the child she couldn’t have any candy. “There, there, Mary,” the mother said, “only two more aisles to go and we can check out.”

As luck would have it, I found myself in the checkout line a couple of people behind her. The little girl pitched a real fit when she wasn’t given some gum. The mother said calmly, “Mary, we’ll be through in a minute, and then you can go home and have a nice nap.”

The checkout clerk had watched the mother deal with the tantrum and said, “I must say, you’ve been very patient with little Mary there.”