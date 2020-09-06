Carpenter's Column: Wit and wisdom in nine items or less

Tom is on vacation this week. A version of this column appeared on March 2, 2003.
You can learn a lot while shopping for groceries. The other day as I navigated through the aisles at the market, I realized that I had been following a woman who was pushing her three-year-old daughter around in a shopping cart. In the cookie section the little girl asked for a cookie and her mother told her no. The child started whining and fussing.
The mother said, “Now Mary, we just have half of the aisles left to go — don’t get upset. It won’t be long now.”
I minded my own business and kept my distance behind her, but when we reached the candy aisle, the little girl threw another tantrum when her mother told the child she couldn’t have any candy. “There, there, Mary,” the mother said, “only two more aisles to go and we can check out.”
As luck would have it, I found myself in the checkout line a couple of people behind her. The little girl pitched a real fit when she wasn’t given some gum. The mother said calmly, “Mary, we’ll be through in a minute, and then you can go home and have a nice nap.”
The checkout clerk had watched the mother deal with the tantrum and said, “I must say, you’ve been very patient with little Mary there.”
The mother replied, “I’m Mary. My little girl’s name is Elizabeth.”
Behind me I heard a woman say to her husband, “Let’s go out and have some fun tonight.”
Her husband replied, “Okay, but if you get home before I do, leave the hallway light on.”
When I finally got to the checkout, the clerk had to change the tape in the machine. As she did, she told me a story.
“I was eating breakfast the other morning on my back porch when I noticed a huge gorilla sitting in my elm tree. I got so frightened I ran into the house. Once I calmed down, I looked through the yellow pages for help and found a listing for gorilla removal.
“I called the number and a man answered. I told him the situation and he assured me he could handle it and that he would be right over.
“When he arrived, he took from his truck a stepladder, a shotgun, an eight-foot pole, handcuffs, and the most vicious-looking dog I have ever seen.
“I asked the man what all the stuff was for, and he told me, ‘First I climb the stepladder and poke the gorilla with the eight-foot pole to knock him out of the tree. When the gorilla hits the ground, the dog will bite the gorilla in the groin which will temporarily incapacitate the gorilla long enough for me to put him in handcuffs and take him away.’
“What about the shotgun, I asked.”
“‘If I fall off the ladder,’ the man said, ‘Shoot the dog.’”
Tomorrow we celebrate the American worker. Hooray for us.
