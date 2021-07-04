Carpenter's Column: Why I have a Mohs procedure scheduled

My father felt that summer employment for your correspondent served two important purposes — first, it subsidized my burgeoning taste for all things Monkees, and second, it would keep me out of trouble.

I’m not sure how it happened, but the summer after my freshman year in high school I landed a job as a lifeguard at the city pool. My seventh-grade science teacher and basketball coach, Mr. Sullivan, was the manager of the pool. I suspect he and my father were in cahoots.

“The boy can’t shoot and he can’t dribble.”

“Basketball camp would only encourage the lad. Let’s put him to work and keep him off the court all summer for his own good.”

Thus, I learned early, mediocrity has its rewards.

Among all the summer jobs available to high school kids, lifeguard, to me, was the most glamorous — limited heavy lifting, girls in bikinis, plenty of sun, girls in bikinis, extra money for birthday pool parties, girls in bikinis . . .

The city pool had an interesting history. The story goes that in the 1930s slot machines were illegal, and abundant. The town fathers averted their gaze from the machines and the man who owned them because he donated the money to build the public swimming pool.