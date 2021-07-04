Carpenter's Column: Why I have a Mohs procedure scheduled

My father felt that summer employment for your correspondent served two important purposes — first, it subsidized my burgeoning taste for all things Monkees, and second, it would keep me out of trouble.
I’m not sure how it happened, but the summer after my freshman year in high school I landed a job as a lifeguard at the city pool. My seventh-grade science teacher and basketball coach, Mr. Sullivan, was the manager of the pool. I suspect he and my father were in cahoots.
“The boy can’t shoot and he can’t dribble.”
“Basketball camp would only encourage the lad. Let’s put him to work and keep him off the court all summer for his own good.”
Thus, I learned early, mediocrity has its rewards.
Among all the summer jobs available to high school kids, lifeguard, to me, was the most glamorous — limited heavy lifting, girls in bikinis, plenty of sun, girls in bikinis, extra money for birthday pool parties, girls in bikinis . . .
The city pool had an interesting history. The story goes that in the 1930s slot machines were illegal, and abundant. The town fathers averted their gaze from the machines and the man who owned them because he donated the money to build the public swimming pool.
It is a rare thing for a teenaged boy to discover his life’s work. My day started at 9 a.m. While other guards cleaned the dressing rooms and skimmed mulberry leaves from the pool, I spent the morning in the dank and dim pump room, adding chemicals, opening and closing valves, and pretending I was in the engine room of a submarine. “Ah-oooga. Ah-oooga. Dive! Dive! Dive!”
The real physical work took place when we were open for business. Try flexing your biceps and sucking in your stomach for six hours and you’ll know what I mean.
Those were the days when untanned flesh meant jail time or a bout of measles. The true goal of summer was simple — bronzed skin. SPF? What is that, an engine-oil additive? We basted ourselves with cocoa butter and baby oil and sizzled in the hot sun like strips of bacon.
The best part, though, was teaching little kids to swim. Later, when they were ready, they would come up to the high chair and ask to take the test that would give them access to the diving boards at the “deep end.” The test was simple — swim across the pool and back.
I can still recall the look of trepidation and determination my brother displayed when he slipped into the deep water below my chair and launched himself away from the side with thrashing, splashing strokes, his head held high, his legs flailing low in the water.
Winded and smiling, he climbed out of the pool and stood shivering with his arms crossed beside my high chair.
“Go on,” I said, grinning and nodding toward the boards, “You made it.”
Those were good summers.
Did I mention. . .
Happy Independence Day, dear readers.