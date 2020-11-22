Carpenter's Column: While we wait for the timer

Thanksgiving: When the people most thankful are the ones who didn’t have to cook.—Melanie White

People who love to eat are always the best people.—Julia Child

Thanksgiving, man. Not a good day to be my pants.—Kevin James

It took me three weeks to stuff the turkey. I stuffed it through the beak.—Phyllis Diller

If you wish to make an apple pie truly from scratch, you must first invent the universe.—Carl Sagan

Most turkeys taste better the day after; my mother’s tasted better the day before.—Rita Rudner

I’m from Canada, so Thanksgiving to me is just Thursday with more food.—Howie Mandel

You can tell you ate too much for Thanksgiving when you have to let your bathrobe out.—Jay Leno

A new survey found that 80% of men claim they help cook Thanksgiving dinner. Which makes sense when you hear them consider saying “that smells good” to be helping.—Jimmy Fallon

Thanksgiving is a time to count your blessings, one by one, as each relative goes home.--Melanie White

Good mashed potato is one of the great luxuries of life.—Lindsey Bareham