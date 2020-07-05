Carpenter's Column: Which day is today, really?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A news story caught my eye back in February. Two professors at Johns Hopkins University have been working for decades to develop a new calendar to replace the Gregorian calendar that western civilization has been using for almost 440 years.

Professors Steve Hanke and Dick Henry have developed the Hanke-Henry Permanent Calendar (HHPC). Every new year will start on Monday, Jan. 1. Thus, other dates — birthdays, holidays, anniversaries — will occur on the same day of the week.

I won’t try to explain here the nuances of keeping this new calendar aligned with the four seasons. You can find that level of detail by inquiring through your preferred internet search engine.

I’m not convinced it’s the kind of change I’m ready to embrace. I get it. Better for scheduling, yadda yadda, but it would be my luck that my HHPC birthday would fall on a Tuesday.

(Please, Friends of Tuesday, don’t picket my house. I love Tuesday; it is even my sixth-most favorite day of the week.) Is it so wrong to want my birthday to fall on a weekend every seven years or so and thus increase the odds that someone might come to my party?

What if July 5 is always on a Tuesday as it was in 1973 rather than on Sunday as it is today?