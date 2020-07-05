Carpenter's Column: Which day is today, really?

A news story caught my eye back in February. Two professors at Johns Hopkins University have been working for decades to develop a new calendar to replace the Gregorian calendar that western civilization has been using for almost 440 years.
Professors Steve Hanke and Dick Henry have developed the Hanke-Henry Permanent Calendar (HHPC). Every new year will start on Monday, Jan. 1. Thus, other dates — birthdays, holidays, anniversaries — will occur on the same day of the week.
I won’t try to explain here the nuances of keeping this new calendar aligned with the four seasons. You can find that level of detail by inquiring through your preferred internet search engine.
I’m not convinced it’s the kind of change I’m ready to embrace. I get it. Better for scheduling, yadda yadda, but it would be my luck that my HHPC birthday would fall on a Tuesday.
(Please, Friends of Tuesday, don’t picket my house. I love Tuesday; it is even my sixth-most favorite day of the week.) Is it so wrong to want my birthday to fall on a weekend every seven years or so and thus increase the odds that someone might come to my party?
What if July 5 is always on a Tuesday as it was in 1973 rather than on Sunday as it is today?
If so, then every Tuesday, July 5, in Kingman, Arizona, around 1:30 in the afternoon, people will remember that two employees of Doxol Propane were offloading a shipment of the gas from a railroad car into storage tanks. They attempted to repair a leaking valve. A spark ignited the propane. The heat increased the pressure inside the railroad car. Two jets of flame shot 75 feet into the air.
At 2 p.m., the Kingman Fire Department arrived on the scene. By then, the tank car was beginning to change shape. The only tactic available to the firefighters was to use water to try to cool the tank to keep it from exploding. They moved trucks into position and began pouring water on the tank car.
At approximately 2:15 p.m. the tank car exploded sending flames and debris 2,000 feet into the air. A portion of the tank car was later found a quarter mile from the 10-foot-deep crater created by the blast.
Over a hundred people suffered injuries and 12 men died. Three volunteer firefighters were killed instantly: William Casson, Myron “Jimmy” Cox, and Roger Hubka. Over the next two weeks, the other nine men, one by one, succumbed to their injuries: John Campbell, Joe Chambers, Alan Hansen, Butch Henry, Marvin Mast, Chris Sanders, Art Stringer, Donald Webb, and Lee Williams. One funeral after another.
I might not have written about this today if not for the synchronicity of dates: anniversary and publication date. If we someday adopt the Hanke-Henry Permanent Calendar, July 5 will fall on Thursdays -- which doesn’t help me either -- but at least there is one thing I will do: I will always remember that day and those guys.
