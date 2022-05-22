Carpenter's Column: Where on earth is hog heaven?

I never really understood my father. Yes, his use of the word “no” was pretty straightforward. I could ignore it at my peril. Other things he said to me, however, were open to interpretation. He was a country boy who expressed himself in ways that didn’t really have any context for me.

Hog heaven, for example, was how he described the place where I preferred to spend most of my youth: stretched out on the couch with the drapes closed and the swamp cooler on high, watching Tarzan movies on television, with a platter of jam sandwiches and a big glass of milk within easy reach. “Aren’t you in hog heaven,” he’d say coming inside after working in the blazing sun.

My dad liked to “get up with the chickens,” and was always as busy as “a one-armed paper hanger,” or “a one-legged man in a butt-kicking contest.” I preferred a different pace — start slow and taper off — with frequent water breaks, and a nap. Instead, he would set me to a task. Hoeing the weeds in the alley along the chain-link fence was a favorite of his.

I confess my hoeing lacked a certain je ne sais quoi. Invariably, a couple of buddies would amble down the alley, bat and ball in hand. Dad would peer over the fence and say, “One boy is a boy, two boys are half a boy, and three boys are no boy at all.” My friends would hurry off, shaking their heads and casting pitiful glances back at me. He would survey my progress and proclaim the chore was taking me “longer than a week in bed.” All I could think of was the luxury a week in bed implied, especially if Mom kept the jelly sandwiches coming and moved the television into my room.

Dad limited my assistance to simple farm implements. Power tools remained solely within his purview, because, as he liked to say, I could “wreck an anvil.” Patently unfair. We didn’t even own an anvil.

The tall hog at the trough, tighter than Dick’s hatband, slicker than snot on a doorknob, colder than a well-digger’s posterior in the Yukon, he kept the idioms coming and kept me, the idiot, confused. A tall hog? We don’t own a hog. Who was Dick and what did his hat have to do with the cheap so-and-so at the hardware store? Ewww. And why don’t well-diggers wear warm pants in the Yukon?

And these are the ones suitable for a family newspaper. He appreciated euphemism and innuendo, but preferred the raw carnality of language, the way a lexicographer might who also raises livestock or tends circus animals.

One day my son and I were in my truck on the highway when a tractor-trailer rig passed us carrying a shipment of steel pipe. I said, “I wish that fellow had a feather in his shorts and I had that load of pipe. We’d both be tickled.”

My son said, “What?”

“Never mind,” I said. Dad would understand.

