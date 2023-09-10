Oh sleep! It is a gentle thing, beloved from pole to pole.”

—Samuel Taylor Coleridge

I come from a clan of lousy sleepers. If insomnia were an Olympic sport, every four years we would be narcoleptic champions sleepwalking to victory and dozing off on the podium during the medal ceremony.

Between obstructive sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome and an inability to find that perfect consumption level between one toddy too many and one toddy too little, we have grown accustomed to the wee hours; the time when we ruminate in the darkness or watch infomercials on television until we convince ourselves Tom Selleck still looks good.

We are fatalists in our affliction. A deep sleep, like the lottery, is the product of chance. Every night is the Quick-Pick. Maybe. Just maybe.

The proliferation of sleep-aid medication television ads provokes from us snorts of derision. All those images of people rising smiling and refreshed after a good night’s sleep make us boo like Yankee fans in Cleveland.

“Come on!” we shout. “Who wakes up smiling in the morning! Fabrications! Lies! It’s all lies!”

If you want to sell sleep aid medications, we believe you need to use the tough-love, hard-sell approach. And now a commercial message:

Scene: Carpenter Clan. Matriarch’s House. Interior. September Saturday morning.

Oldest zombie sibling opens eyes. Stares at ceiling above hide-a-bed couch. Moans. Closes eyes. Moans again. Slowly sits upright and swings feet to floor. Scratches his head then hoists himself to his feet.

Close-up: hide-a-bed cross bar indentation visible across lower back of oldest zombie sibling.

Cut to:

Oldest zombie sibling clutches small of back with both hands and staggers stiff-legged up the hallway to the bathroom.

Cut to:

Zombie sister sibling opens her eyes in back bedroom. Moans. Closes eyes. Moans again. Then sits upright and swings feet to floor. Dons tattered bathrobe and staggers stiff-legged down hallway to bathroom.

Cut to:

Oldest zombie sibling leaves bathroom and encounters zombie sister. They stare at each other trying to put name to face. Both give up. Zombie sister removes a cat hair from oldest zombie sibling’s forehead and enters bathroom. Closes door. Oldest zombie sibling careens in slow motion down the hallway into kitchen to make coffee.

Cut to:

Youngest zombie sibling face down in puddle of drool on air mattress on family room floor. Opens one eye. Pupil fixed and dilated just long enough to spook calico cat curled up beside him. Youngest zombie sibling attempts to rise as if doing a pushup, surrenders to gravity and splashes into the puddle. Eye closes.

Cut to:

Zombie siblings in the kitchen. All bloodshot eyes are fixed on the coffeemaker. Zombie matriarch enters room. Bouffant hairdo awry.

Cut-to:

Glaring, bloodshot eyes of zombie matriarch scanning clan.

Cut to:

Cat sits in square of sunlight in living room. Yawns. Stretches. Begins a leisurely grooming ritual.

Voice-Over: How did YOU sleep last night?