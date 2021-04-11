Carpenter's Column: When backing up with a trailer

There is not a lot of soft ground around here. Just about anywhere you dig, there’s rock underneath the topsoil. My ol’ buddy Lamar spent most of the day helping me dig post holes for a new fence. The day had turned hot and I was pooped.
“Let’s call it a day,” I said, “and get out of the sun.” Lamar didn’t argue. We plopped down into adjoining chairs on the porch. I opened an ice chest and pulled a bottle out of the icy water and offered it to Lamar.
He shook his head. “I’ll take one of those sodas.”
I hand him a cold can and closed the ice chest. “How long have you been on the wagon now?”
Lamar ran the cold can across his forehead and his neck. “It’ll be five years in September.”
I took a big swig. Visions of beaches and happy people frolicking filled my thoughts. I opened my eyes.
“Do you miss it?”
Lamar looked at me. “Drinking? Not so much.”
Difficult to believe. “Not even after working hard all day in the hot sun?”
“Well, yeah,” he said. He looked at me as if I had just added two plus two incorrectly. “Hot day and a cold one. That’s a tough combination.”
“So?”
“So, what?”
“So, not even one little ol’ cold one?”
He shook his head. “Not even one.”
I finished mine and retrieved another. “Suit yourself,” I said.
We sat in silence for a few minutes watching a thirsty crow drink from the top of one of my rain barrels. I was thirsty, too.
“So, you’re never going to drink again?”
“That’s the plan.”
“But why? You never been caught driving under the influence. You work hard, pay your bills. You and Juanita seem to be getting along. I don’t get it.”
Lamar said nothing for a moment. Then he shrugged and said, “You ever pull a trailer behind a vehicle?”
Lamar has always pronounced the word, “VEE-hickle.”
“Yes,” I said. “I’ve towed trailers and boats and the like.”
“So, you know how it feels when you’re driving and you’re towing a trailer. You can feel the drag, the weight. It affects how you take turns and change lanes, how you park, how you back up.”
“Ugh,” I said, shuddering. “Backing a trailer. Unless you do it regularly, you’re doomed to be the entertainment for the looky-loos down at the boat ramp.”
“Exactly,” Lamar said. “Well, I’ve been pulling a trailer around behind me since I was a teenager. Because that was what men did. If you couldn’t maneuver with a trailer, then there was something wrong with you. So, I learned early how to tow a trailer. I got good at it. As good as anybody. Then one day, I realized the trailer was towing me. It took me a while to figure out how, but I finally unhitched myself from that trailer for good.”
What could I say? I handed him another soda and grabbed another cold one for myself. It was hot and I was tired.