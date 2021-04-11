Carpenter's Column: When backing up with a trailer

There is not a lot of soft ground around here. Just about anywhere you dig, there’s rock underneath the topsoil. My ol’ buddy Lamar spent most of the day helping me dig post holes for a new fence. The day had turned hot and I was pooped.

“Let’s call it a day,” I said, “and get out of the sun.” Lamar didn’t argue. We plopped down into adjoining chairs on the porch. I opened an ice chest and pulled a bottle out of the icy water and offered it to Lamar.

He shook his head. “I’ll take one of those sodas.”

I hand him a cold can and closed the ice chest. “How long have you been on the wagon now?”

Lamar ran the cold can across his forehead and his neck. “It’ll be five years in September.”

I took a big swig. Visions of beaches and happy people frolicking filled my thoughts. I opened my eyes.

“Do you miss it?”

Lamar looked at me. “Drinking? Not so much.”

Difficult to believe. “Not even after working hard all day in the hot sun?”